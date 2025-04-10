Dennis Quaid Bitter Feud With Meg Ryan Exposed as Actor Turns 71 — And How It All Centers Around Their Son Jack

Dennis doubled down on his belief his son will outshine him and Ryan at the premiere of his Paramount+ miniseries Happy Face.

Jack, who has been acting for more than a decade, most recently starred in action/thriller Novocaine, which his father noted was the "number one movie — that's a big deal!"

He told PageSix: "I think he's on a trajectory to go way beyond both of us. He's just really good with or without success. (I'm) so proud of him for the human being he's turned out to be."

While The Rookie star doted on his son, friends of Ryan claimed she wasn't pleased with her ex-husband seemingly taking credit for Jack's career or upbringing.