Dennis Quaid Bitter Feud With Meg Ryan Exposed as Actor Turns 71 — And How It All Centers Around Their Son Jack
Proud dad Dennis Quaid gushed over son Jack's acting skills, but sources claimed his comments rubbed ex-wife Meg Ryan the wrong way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dennis, who turned 71 on April 9, confessed he had little regrets about his nine-year marriage to Ryan, 63, because the relationship gave him his son.
The Sleepless in Seattle star and Dennis welcomed their only child together, Jack, in 1992. Nine years later the pair split amid infidelity in their relationship, among other issues.
During an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Dennis said: "I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg.
"We got Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe I think eclipse both of us."
Dennis doubled down on his belief his son will outshine him and Ryan at the premiere of his Paramount+ miniseries Happy Face.
Jack, who has been acting for more than a decade, most recently starred in action/thriller Novocaine, which his father noted was the "number one movie — that's a big deal!"
He told PageSix: "I think he's on a trajectory to go way beyond both of us. He's just really good with or without success. (I'm) so proud of him for the human being he's turned out to be."
While The Rookie star doted on his son, friends of Ryan claimed she wasn't pleased with her ex-husband seemingly taking credit for Jack's career or upbringing.
Ryan's pal shared: "She's the one who put about a decade into helping Jack become a sought-after actor.
"It's absolutely absurd to see Dennis take any credit for Jack's success."
Although Dennis claimed he had little regrets about their marriage, Ryan admitted their split was "very painful" – and appeared to still be bothered by her ex-husband.
The source added: "It's still tough for Meg."
During his Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace appearance, Dennis also touched on the issues that led to his divorce from Ryan.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor noted Ryan's fame played a factor in their relationship's demise.
He said: "When I met Meg I was here as far as career thing and she was here and then it just went like that.
"I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn’t bother me, but people are human. She was ascending as I went into rehab."
He added: "Meg is really such a great, sweet person, and really talented, and deserved all of her success."
Five years after their divorce, Ryan cleared the air about cheating rumors in her marriage during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2006.
She confessed: "I was very sad that it came apart in the way it seemed to have. It was never about another man. It was just about what my and Dennis' relationship couldn’t sustain.
"I think once the tabloids get a hold of three celebrity names you're just really in trouble.
"I didn't leave my marriage for Russell Crowe. I left my marriage."