EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Money Meltdown — Bitter Housewife Brands Her Ex's Demands Insane and Vows Legal Payback

Now an insider said: "Denise never imagined she'd be the one writing monthly checks – she's sick over this. She feels like the system and the ruling are totally unfair and she's now terrified that Phypers might get even more the next time they go back to court.

"Aaron is rubbing this in her face and taunting her, bragging how he's going to get way more, that she owes him and he will make her pay up."

That also has Richards furious and vowing to fight him tooth and nail, "which is music to their lawyers' ears but an absolute disaster for her bank account because she could easily end up on the hook for [more] legal fees too," noted the insider.