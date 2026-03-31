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Home > Exclusives > Denise Richards
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EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Money Meltdown — Bitter Housewife Brands Her Ex's Demands Insane and Vows Legal Payback

denise richards money meltdown ex demands insane
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards' money meltdown erupts as she brands ex's demands insane and vows legal payback.

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March 31 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Denise Richards plunged into a furious meltdown after a judge ordered her to cough up a whopping $5,000 a month in temporary spousal support – plus more moolah for other expenses – in her dirty divorce from Aaron Phypers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The crushing blow came Feb. 26 when the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills babe was told to pay her estranged, money-poor hubby, 53, a bundle – $5,000 a month until their bitter battle is settled, plus $10,000 monthly for March, April, and May to cover his $30K in attorney fees and other expenses.

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Denise Fears Costly Divorce Battle

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Denise Richards was ordered to pay Aaron Phypers $5,000 monthly in temporary spousal support amid their divorce battle.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards was ordered to pay Aaron Phypers $5,000 monthly in temporary spousal support amid their divorce battle.

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Now an insider said: "Denise never imagined she'd be the one writing monthly checks – she's sick over this. She feels like the system and the ruling are totally unfair and she's now terrified that Phypers might get even more the next time they go back to court.

"Aaron is rubbing this in her face and taunting her, bragging how he's going to get way more, that she owes him and he will make her pay up."

That also has Richards furious and vowing to fight him tooth and nail, "which is music to their lawyers' ears but an absolute disaster for her bank account because she could easily end up on the hook for [more] legal fees too," noted the insider.

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Messy Divorce Explodes Into Legal Chaos

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An insider said Richards is furious and fears Phypers could seek more money in future court proceedings.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Richards is furious and fears Phypers could seek more money in future court proceedings.

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As RadarOnline.com has reported, former healing guru Phypers clobbered the Wild Things actress with divorce papers last July, citing "irreconcilable differences" following the breakdown of their seven-year marriage.

She claims he "repeatedly abused her" during their marriage, while he's accused her of cheating. He's currently free on $200,000 bail from a criminal complaint filed against him, and she won a restraining order against him that runs to 2030.

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Friends Urge Denise to Settle

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Friends are urging Richards to consider mediation, but she allegedly refuses to pay Phypers anything.
Source: MEGA

Friends are urging Richards to consider mediation, but she allegedly refuses to pay Phypers anything.

Meanwhile, her friends are begging her to calm down and see the big picture; they want her to try mediation so that she can save herself a ton of money, said the source.

"She won't hear of it though – she's very righteous about this and doesn't want to have to pay him a dime," said the insider.

"She can't believe after all she's done for him that she now has to pay him, a grown, able-bodied man, $60,000 a year to go away."

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