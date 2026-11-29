In a November 28 post on X, Polis encouraged families to participate, revealing that he and his family had signed up their children.

"This weekend we set up Trump accounts for our kids, and you should do the same," he wrote.

The Colorado governor argued that parents should focus on the financial advantages rather than their feelings about the president or other political figures.

"It doesn't matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk ... it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids' future, it's a free $250 at least for them," he added.

Polis also addressed the criticism surrounding the program's branding, suggesting that the president's name should not overshadow the initiative's potential benefits.

"We all know that the President likes to name things after himself, and in this case, he put his name on what is a very good idea: A savings account for all kids in America," he wrote.

He suggested the name could eventually change but maintained that parents should not allow their political views to prevent them from claiming the available money.