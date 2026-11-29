Democrat Jared Polis Urges Parents to Take Advantage of Trump's Child Savings Program — as Michael Dell Reveals Millions of Accounts Remain Unclaimed
Nov. 29 2026, Updated 3:18 p.m. ET
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging parents to take advantage of President Donald Trump's new child savings program, insisting that political disagreements should not stand in the way of their children's financial futures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Democratic governor disclosed that his family had already enrolled their own children in the initiative, despite acknowledging the controversy surrounding its name. His appeal comes as billionaire Michael Dell warns that more than 90% of the 25 million accounts funded by him and his wife, Susan, remain unclaimed.
Jared Polis Says Parents Should Not Let Trump's Name Discourage Them
In a November 28 post on X, Polis encouraged families to participate, revealing that he and his family had signed up their children.
"This weekend we set up Trump accounts for our kids, and you should do the same," he wrote.
The Colorado governor argued that parents should focus on the financial advantages rather than their feelings about the president or other political figures.
"It doesn't matter if you like President Trump or Elon Musk ... it just makes 100% sense if you care about your kids' future, it's a free $250 at least for them," he added.
Polis also addressed the criticism surrounding the program's branding, suggesting that the president's name should not overshadow the initiative's potential benefits.
"We all know that the President likes to name things after himself, and in this case, he put his name on what is a very good idea: A savings account for all kids in America," he wrote.
He suggested the name could eventually change but maintained that parents should not allow their political views to prevent them from claiming the available money.
Michael Dell Says More Than 90% of His Funded Accounts Remain Unclaimed
Polis' comments come as Dell raises concerns about the number of families who have yet to activate the accounts supported by his family's donation.
In a November 27 post on X, the Dell Technologies founder revealed that more than 90% of the 25 million accounts funded by him and Susan had not been claimed.
"Over 90% of the 25 million investment accounts Susan and I funded remain unclaimed," he wrote.
The couple committed $6.25 billion to provide $250 contributions for 25 million children. According to Dell, the money has already been invested in the S&P 500.
He also warned that the current activation rate was too slow.
"At 10,000 activations a day it would take nearly 7 years to get them all active. We can do better!" he added.
However, the 90% figure comes from Dell's own statement. No independently verified count specifically covering the accounts funded through his donation has been published by Treasury.
Trump's Child Savings Program Offers Additional Financial Support
Trump Accounts were established under the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation, signed into law on July 4, 2025.
The Treasury Department completed automatic enrollment on October 1, 2026, creating accounts for eligible children under 18 with valid Social Security numbers.
Children who are U.S. citizens born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, can also qualify for a one-time $1,000 federal contribution.
The Dell family's $250 contribution is separate from that government payment. It was allocated to 25 million children born between 2016 and 2024, with eligibility determined by ZIP code rather than individual family income.
SpaceX has also announced plans to contribute one newly issued share of its Class A stock to every active Trump Account. Elon Musk has pledged to personally match the company's contribution, while SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell separately announced a donation of more than 2 million shares.
Parents Must Claim Accounts Before Managing Their Children's Money
Although eligible children have been automatically enrolled, parents and guardians must still claim their accounts before they can manage them.
According to the IRS, an authorized adult can complete the process through the Trump Accounts app by verifying their identity and relationship to the child.
Families seeking the $1,000 federal contribution must also make a separate election, even if Treasury has already established an account in the child's name.
The accounts are designed to grow through investments in low-cost mutual funds or exchange-traded funds tracking broad U.S. stock market indexes.
Children generally cannot withdraw the money during the initial growth period. Once they reach the applicable age-18 threshold, most traditional IRA rules take effect, including restrictions and potential taxes on certain withdrawals.
With additional private contributions now being announced, Polis' appeal and Dell's warning have put the focus on a crucial distinction: having an account created automatically does not mean parents have completed the steps needed to claim and manage it.