Billionaire Tech Tycoon Michael Dell Fires Back at 'Evil' Trolls Who Mocked Wife Susan's Looks During White House Appearance
Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, has fired back at the "evil" trolls who mocked his wife, Susan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Susan became the subject of mockery after being photographed alongside President Trump in the Oval Office; however, one person on social media attempted to play defense.
Michael Dell Defends Wife Susan
"The Dell family gave 7 billion dollars directly to American children. And instead of gratitude, there's much discussion of a 62 year old woman's looks. We are at a pre-Flood level debasement of God's creation," wrote one individual on X.
While Michael didn't directly comment on the discourse around his wife's looks, he did interact with the thread in a series of emojis.
One person replied to the post, "It’s truly insane how evil and full of themselves people are. I signed my kids up and wasn't expecting to get anything, as we live in a wealthy county and city. Out of the blue, $250 showed up from Dell for both of my boys. I will go out of my way to support them now; who else has done what they did? No one…"
Their comment was reposted by Michael with prayer, salute, and American flag emojis.
Susan Dell Compared to an 'Alien' by Critics
Susan faced a plethora of ridicule online after her appearance in the Oval Office, as her wrinkles and sunken eyes left trolls online with material to come after her.
"Plastic surgery and body dysmorphia can make a person look wild," one user wrote. Others argued she looked like an "alien," especially analyzing her rigid body language.
"That’s a f--king lizard," a user raged.
Trolls put up side-by-side images of her over the years, suggesting she was deteriorating. "WT- happened to her?" one person asked, with many branding her change "the MAGA effect."
Dell Family Drops Billions Into Trump Accounts
Lux Capital exec Josh Wolfe deemed the Dell family "American heroes," arguing they didn't deserve to be the subject of such superficial ridicule. He claimed the family's $6.25billion donation to the Trump Accounts, which are tax-advantaged investment and retirement accounts for children. The initiative was spearheaded by the president.
"What an act of beautiful selfless kindness + patriotism. Every American child," said Wolfe before disparaging the naysayers. Wolfe added, "One of the most incredible acts exemplifying the AMERICAN DREAM: a self-made American entrepreneur, giving back so every AMERICAN to OWN stock in AMERICA."
Susan Dell Emphasizes a Commitment to Investing in America's Children
Michael emphasized online that their support wasn't partisan. While at the White House, Michael called it a "great honor" for them to be there.
Susan told reporters, "Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us. Children have told us that they want to become entrepreneurs; they want to become nurses, doctors, engineers. They want to move their own companies someday."
She added, "It's not just the money that matters – that does matter – but knowing that someone believes in you and your future, that matters just as much."