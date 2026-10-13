Billionaire Tech Tycoon Michael Dell Fires Back at 'Evil' Trolls Who Mocked Wife Susan's Looks During White House Appearance

Susan became the subject of mockery after being photographed alongside President Trump in the Oval Office ; however, one person on social media attempted to play defense.

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, has fired back at the "evil" trolls who mocked his wife, Susan , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The Dell family gave 7 billion dollars directly to American children. And instead of gratitude, there's much discussion of a 62 year old woman's looks. We are at a pre-Flood level debasement of God's creation," wrote one individual on X.

While Michael didn't directly comment on the discourse around his wife's looks, he did interact with the thread in a series of emojis.

One person replied to the post, "It’s truly insane how evil and full of themselves people are. I signed my kids up and wasn't expecting to get anything, as we live in a wealthy county and city. Out of the blue, $250 showed up from Dell for both of my boys. I will go out of my way to support them now; who else has done what they did? No one…"

Their comment was reposted by Michael with prayer, salute, and American flag emojis.