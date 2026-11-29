Department of Homeland Security General Counsel James Percival has condemned state efforts to prosecute federal immigration officers, calling the cases unconstitutional as criminal charges against two ICE agents in Minnesota intensify the legal battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Percival made the remarks Sunday, November 29, arguing that states have no authority to interfere with federal officers carrying out their official duties. His comments come as prosecutors in several jurisdictions explore ways to hold federal agents accountable for alleged misconduct.

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James Percival Accuses States of Unconstitutional Prosecutions

These “prosecutions” by sanctuary states are unconstitutional to the point of being frivolous. States have no authority to regulate federal officers in the performance of their federal duties. And it won’t work—the deportations will continue. https://t.co/Cuvz0WO1He — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) November 29, 2026 Source: DHSGenCounsel/ X Percival argued that states cannot regulate federal officers performing their official duties

Percival addressed the growing dispute in a post on X, dismissing efforts by so-called sanctuary states to bring criminal cases against federal immigration officers. "These 'prosecutions' by sanctuary states are unconstitutional to the point of being frivolous," he wrote. "States have no authority to regulate federal officers in the performance of their federal duties." He also made clear that the legal challenges would not change the administration's immigration policy, adding, "And it won't work - the deportations will continue." His comments came as Hennepin County prosecutors pursued criminal cases against ICE agents Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. and Christian Castro over separate incidents connected to Operation Metro Surge.

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Two ICE Agents Face Criminal Charges in Minnesota

Source: MEGA Two ICE agents face criminal charges in Minnesota over separate incidents

Morgan was charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon following a February 5 highway encounter. Prosecutors allege he pointed his service weapon at two motorists during the incident. The agent has maintained that he feared for his safety. During an October 13 federal court hearing, Morgan testified, "There was no reason for me to point the weapon at him. It was a defensive posture," according to MPR News. His attorneys are seeking to transfer the prosecution from state to federal court, citing protections available to federal officers. As of November 19, the judge had not issued a decision on the request. Castro faces four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime over a January 14 shooting in Minneapolis. Prosecutors allege he fired through the front door of an occupied home, striking Julio Sosa-Celis in the leg. The agent also faces a separate federal indictment containing six counts of making materially false statements to the FBI about the incident. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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Prosecutors Across the Country Coordinate Their Response

Source: DRAGON WHITE MUNTHE/ UNSPLASH Prosecutors in several states are exploring ways to hold federal agents accountable

The Minnesota prosecutions are part of a broader effort by local officials to address alleged misconduct by federal immigration officers. On January 29, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and fellow prosecutors announced the launch of the F.A.F.O. coalition, an initiative designed to coordinate efforts to pursue federal agents accused of violating state laws. "No agency or officer is above the law," Krasner said in announcing the project. "When federal agents exceed their lawful authority, local prosecutors have both the power and the duty to act." The founding participants include prosecutors from Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Austin, Dallas, and several Virginia jurisdictions, as well as Pima County, Arizona. Massachusetts has also taken legal action against federal immigration authorities. On November 23, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell sued ICE, alleging that its courthouse arrest policy violates the state's PROTECT Act. Her office said ICE had made at least 38 civil immigration arrests at Massachusetts courthouses without judicial warrants during the first two and a half weeks after the law's courthouse protections took effect on November 3.

Federal Immunity Remains at the Center of the Dispute

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Source: SASUN BUGHDARYAN/ UNSPLASH The legal dispute centers on the limits of federal immunity under the Supremacy Clause