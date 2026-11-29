Trump-Aligned MAGA Megadonor Pours $12Million Into New Conservative Group Recruiting for 'Cold Civil War'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
Thomas Davis Klingenstein has committed an initial $12 million to American Ascent, a newly launched conservative group seeking to recruit and train young "America First" candidates for the 2028 congressional and gubernatorial elections. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The organization, which launched Nov. 9, describes America's political divisions as a "cold civil war" and says it wants to develop a new generation of conservative leaders. Applications for its fellowship are expected to open Dec. 1.
Klingenstein, who chairs both American Ascent and the Claremont Institute, told Politico that "reaching across the aisle is a sucker's game."
The group's website takes an equally confrontational approach, blaming "an organized force led by corrupt elites" for pushing the country into the conflict.
American Ascent operates as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, a tax-exempt structure that allows organizations to participate in political advocacy. However, its funding arrangement also raises questions about transparency, as such organizations generally are not required to publicly disclose their donors.
Former Heritage Official Takes the Lead at American Ascent
The group's president is Ryan Neuhaus, who previously served as chief of staff to Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts.
Neuhaus left the organization in November 2025 following controversy surrounding Roberts' defense of Tucker Carlson after Carlson interviewed white nationalist Nick Fuentes, according to The Guardian.
Other members of American Ascent's leadership include Bradley Devlin, a former senior politics editor at Heritage's Daily Signal, and Jackson Hines, a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Hines previously worked on Kennedy's presidential campaign.
Its board also includes Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of Turning Point Action. Bowyer was among those indicted in Arizona's 2024 fake-elector case, which was dismissed without prejudice in August 2026. That ruling leaves open the possibility of prosecutors bringing the charges again.
American Ascent did not respond to The Guardian's request for comment.
Group Wants to Build a Pipeline of Young Conservative Candidates
American Ascent is preparing to develop a network of younger conservatives who could eventually pursue elected office, with its initial recruitment efforts focused on the 2028 election cycle.
The launch follows Republican setbacks in the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm elections. However, Neuhaus told reporters the initiative was already in development before the election results, according to Politico.
The organization describes its proposed fellowship as a way to prepare "future statesmen." Its listed partners include Turning Point Action, the Claremont Institute and the Oversight Project, as well as groups involved in conservative youth organizing and political recruitment.
The State Leadership Initiative is also listed among its partners and is reportedly expected to help identify potential candidates.
Details about the fellowship's selection process and eligibility requirements have not yet been released.
Klingenstein's Political Influence and Controversial Associations
Klingenstein is a New York-based investor and a prominent financial supporter of conservative political causes. He also chairs the Claremont Institute, a think tank that has been involved in debates surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
In 2023, Klingenstein released interviews with John Eastman, a former Claremont fellow who developed a legal strategy urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to block certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. The California Supreme Court disbarred Eastman in April 2026 following disciplinary proceedings over his conduct related to the election.
Author Katherine Stewart, who writes about Christian nationalism and the far right, criticized Klingenstein's support for Eastman in comments to The Guardian. She argued that his interviews demonstrated a willingness to promote election-related conspiracy theories.
Federal Election Commission filings showed Klingenstein contributed approximately $12 million to political committees during the 2026 election cycle through Oct. 14, according to The Guardian. His largest reported contribution was $5 million to the Civic Renewal Fund, a super PAC supporting Republican candidates.
Klingenstein has used the phrase "cold civil war" in public remarks since at least 2021, describing what he considers a fundamental struggle over the country's future.