Thomas Davis Klingenstein has committed an initial $12 million to American Ascent, a newly launched conservative group seeking to recruit and train young "America First" candidates for the 2028 congressional and gubernatorial elections. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The organization, which launched Nov. 9, describes America's political divisions as a "cold civil war" and says it wants to develop a new generation of conservative leaders. Applications for its fellowship are expected to open Dec. 1.

Klingenstein, who chairs both American Ascent and the Claremont Institute, told Politico that "reaching across the aisle is a sucker's game."

The group's website takes an equally confrontational approach, blaming "an organized force led by corrupt elites" for pushing the country into the conflict.

American Ascent operates as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, a tax-exempt structure that allows organizations to participate in political advocacy. However, its funding arrangement also raises questions about transparency, as such organizations generally are not required to publicly disclose their donors.