New Demi Moore Family Feud? 'The Substance' Actress' Daughter Leaks 'Private' — And VERY Cryptic Remark — About Former Stepfather Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore's daughter shared a very cryptic and rare remark about her former stepfather, Ashton Kutcher.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actress' youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared more personal details about the aftermath of her mother's marriage to the actor – which crumbled after he was caught cheating.
Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Moore and Bruce Willis, shared a very rare remark about her former stepdad on Gwyneth Paltrow's recent post about step-parenting.
Paltrow shared a video with her husband, Brad, to reveal he joined her on her podcast to discuss co-parenting.
She captioned the clip: "As I sat down to record this week’s solo episode of The @goop Podcast, I found myself reflecting on the messy, beautiful, and often surprising realities of stepparenting. Of course, I couldn’t have the conversation without the person who’s lived it all with me—my husband, Brad.
"We talk about the missteps, the rituals, and the truths that helped us build a blended family that feels uniquely, imperfectly ours. It’s layered, evolving, and deeply human."
Tallulah commented, along with two red heart emojis: "I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex-step parent."
A user asked the actress: "So you mean Ashton Kutcher?"
Tallulah replied: "This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes, I have personal experience with this."
She added: "It's an important conversation, to be honest. Also, no one needs to be the bad guy for a situation to be healed. There's room for everyone."
Tallulah previously opened up about her experience when her mom started dating Kutcher on an episode of Fox's reality show Stars On Mars back in June 2023.
She explained how she didn't understand how famous her parents were when she was just a kid and added: "It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton. It was that moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I'm still unpacking.
"However, I found the other side of that, which is like I really love myself now, and I love my family."
Kutcher has also made rare comments about his relationship with Moore's three daughters back in 2020, during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, and admitted he will "never stop loving" them.
While he doesn't "hang out" with his ex-wife, he explained he still makes a "conscious effort to stay in touch" with her daughters.
Kutcher said: "I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them. I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."
Moore was married to Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, and it ended due to his infidelity.
The actress opened up more about the downfall of their marriage in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, and revealed Kutcher cheated on her with two different women during their nearly decade-long marriage.
"Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done," Moore wrote, adding that he attempted to "deflect blame" in the situation.