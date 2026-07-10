EXCLUSIVE: Demi Wants More — Hollywood Leading Lady Moore, 63, Thriving on Casual Hook-Ups

"Demi still has a taste for very attractive men in their thirties and early forties, and she has no problem reeling them in. If she wanted, she could have an eager new one every night," shared a source.

"But she's more selective than that. It takes her time to vet a guy, but when she finds one she likes, she tends to keep him around.

"Now she's got a roster of guys she can call on when she's in the mood."

Moore – star of a string of '80s and '90s hits including Ghost, St. Elmo's Fire and A Few Good Men – has been married and divorced from musician Freddy Moore, Die Hard hunk Bruce Willis and That '70s Show star Ashton Kutcher.

She remains close to 70-year-old Bruce, who's struggling with frontotemporal dementia. The two share daughters Rumer [Willis], 37, Scout [Willis], 34, and Tallulah [Willis], 32, and a granddaughter – Rumer's 3-year-old girl, Louetta.