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EXCLUSIVE: Demi Wants More — Hollywood Leading Lady Moore, 63, Thriving on Casual Hook-Ups

Demi Moore, 63, is allegedly thriving on casual hook-ups as she embraces her latest chapter.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore, 63, is allegedly thriving on casual hook-ups as she embraces her latest chapter.

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July 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Demi Moore still craves va-va-voom in the bedroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but it's all about no-strings fun.

The 63-year-old stunner – single since splitting from Swiss chef Daniel Humm in 2022 – keeps a list of hunks handy for when the urge strikes, according to insiders.

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Demi's Love Life Flourishes

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Bruce Willis' ex, Demi Moore, is reportedly keeping a roster of men for no-strings relationships.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Bruce Willis' ex, Demi Moore, is reportedly keeping a roster of men for no-strings relationships.

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"Demi still has a taste for very attractive men in their thirties and early forties, and she has no problem reeling them in. If she wanted, she could have an eager new one every night," shared a source.

"But she's more selective than that. It takes her time to vet a guy, but when she finds one she likes, she tends to keep him around.

"Now she's got a roster of guys she can call on when she's in the mood."

Moore – star of a string of '80s and '90s hits including Ghost, St. Elmo's Fire and A Few Good Men – has been married and divorced from musician Freddy Moore, Die Hard hunk Bruce Willis and That '70s Show star Ashton Kutcher.

She remains close to 70-year-old Bruce, who's struggling with frontotemporal dementia. The two share daughters Rumer [Willis], 37, Scout [Willis], 34, and Tallulah [Willis], 32, and a granddaughter – Rumer's 3-year-old girl, Louetta.

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Demi Wants 'Zero Expectations'

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Moore is reportedly not interested in marriage and is focused on casual relationships.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Moore is reportedly not interested in marriage and is focused on casual relationships.

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Moore drew raves and won a Golden Globe for her role in the 2024 body horror film The Substance, playing a fading celebrity who takes a black-market drug in a bid to create a better version of herself.

For now, the G.I. Jane star is marching to her own drum and marriage is not on the agenda, insiders said.

"Demi is only interested in one thing, physical pleasure with zero expectations," shared a source.

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Demi Lives by Her Rules

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The 'The Substance' star is said to value physical pleasure over long-term commitment.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

The 'The Substance' star is said to value physical pleasure over long-term commitment.

The insider added: "She says she has all of the companionship she could want in her life between her daughters and her friends. She doesn't need a partner, she needs lovers, so that's what she's got.

"The guys come over for the night and rarely do any of them stay for two nights. She shuts off her phone and they spend all their time in bed.

"Demi says that afterwards she feels totally refreshed. She jokes it's one of her anti-aging secrets."

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