Demi Lovato Becomes The Latest Star To Fuel Ozempic Rumors By Showing Off 'Tiny' Figure As Fans Blast 'She's So Small!'

Photos of Demi Lovato
Source: @ddlovato;Instagram

Demi Lovato shows off her slender frame in snaps posted on Instagram, sparking speculation she has become latest Hollywood Ozempic user.

April 25 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Demi Lovato has become the latest star to be hit by Ozempic rumors after showing off her new slender figure.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 32, dropped a collection of new snaps on Instagram, sparking fans to comment on her slimline appearance.

Embedded Image
Source: @ddlovato;Instagram

Lovato has battled with her weight for years and previously admitted to suffering from bullimia.

And among the compliments dished out to the star, many of her followers speculated whether the weightloss jabs, a favourite of so many A-listers, have also worked magic on Lovato.

One user posted: "She's so skinny! I like her when she was thicker," while another added: "Everybody's getting on Ozempic."

A third chimed in: "Ozempic looks great on her."

Lovato has been candid over the years about her various issues with her body, including the fact that she used to be bulimic.

In March 2021 she posted an Instagram update revealing her trim midriff and declared she had "accidentally lost weight."

She wrote that she did not "count calories," "overexercise," and "restrict or purge" any longer, adding: "And I especially don't live my life according to the diet culture."

Last year she revealed she had been in recovery from bulimia for "going on six" years and how she was learning to accept her figure with the help of a treatment team.

stus image templates
Source: @ddlovato;Instagram

The former Disney star displayed her body in a series of snaps she posted on Instagram.

Lovato said: "I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I've been in recovery from bulimia for about five, going on six, years now.

"I'm trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like I can't even reach that yet. I have to work on body acceptance, body neutrality, because that feels like a goal I can reach.

"And so some days I just work on, and I do this with my treatment team, I have a nutritionist and a therapist that specializes in eating disorders.

"And I just work with them. We come up with tools... we do sessions on body image and they provide me with a ton of insight.

demi lovato hottest photos
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

The actress posed seductively in her summer snaps having regain body confidence.

"The main thing that I’m working on is just body acceptance, and just looking in the mirror and being like, 'This body is strong.'

"Very basic, elementary affirmations. But like, 'This body saved my life and fought for my life when I overdosed.' 'This body is a miracle.'

"That's what I have to focus on, because loving my body and having full acceptance over it... it feels too far away right now."

RadarOnline.com told this week how American Pie star Jason Biggs, 46, had also sparked rumors he has been using Ozempic after showing off his dramatic weight loss in New York this week.

However, the actor, who has lost 40lbs, credited a lifestyle overhaul and the “stress” of directing his first-ever movie for his slimline appearance.

