Demi Lovato Becomes The Latest Star To Fuel Ozempic Rumors By Showing Off 'Tiny' Figure As Fans Blast 'She's So Small!'
Demi Lovato has become the latest star to be hit by Ozempic rumors after showing off her new slender figure.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 32, dropped a collection of new snaps on Instagram, sparking fans to comment on her slimline appearance.
And among the compliments dished out to the star, many of her followers speculated whether the weightloss jabs, a favourite of so many A-listers, have also worked magic on Lovato.
One user posted: "She's so skinny! I like her when she was thicker," while another added: "Everybody's getting on Ozempic."
A third chimed in: "Ozempic looks great on her."
Lovato has been candid over the years about her various issues with her body, including the fact that she used to be bulimic.
In March 2021 she posted an Instagram update revealing her trim midriff and declared she had "accidentally lost weight."
She wrote that she did not "count calories," "overexercise," and "restrict or purge" any longer, adding: "And I especially don't live my life according to the diet culture."
Last year she revealed she had been in recovery from bulimia for "going on six" years and how she was learning to accept her figure with the help of a treatment team.
Lovato said: "I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I've been in recovery from bulimia for about five, going on six, years now.
"I'm trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like I can't even reach that yet. I have to work on body acceptance, body neutrality, because that feels like a goal I can reach.
"And so some days I just work on, and I do this with my treatment team, I have a nutritionist and a therapist that specializes in eating disorders.
"And I just work with them. We come up with tools... we do sessions on body image and they provide me with a ton of insight.
"The main thing that I’m working on is just body acceptance, and just looking in the mirror and being like, 'This body is strong.'
"Very basic, elementary affirmations. But like, 'This body saved my life and fought for my life when I overdosed.' 'This body is a miracle.'
"That's what I have to focus on, because loving my body and having full acceptance over it... it feels too far away right now."
