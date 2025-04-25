Demi Lovato Becomes The Latest Star To Fuel Ozempic Rumors By Showing Off 'Tiny' Figure As Fans Blast 'She's So Small!'

Lovato has been candid over the years about her various issues with her body, including the fact that she used to be bulimic.

In March 2021 she posted an Instagram update revealing her trim midriff and declared she had "accidentally lost weight."

She wrote that she did not "count calories," "overexercise," and "restrict or purge" any longer, adding: "And I especially don't live my life according to the diet culture."

Last year she revealed she had been in recovery from bulimia for "going on six" years and how she was learning to accept her figure with the help of a treatment team.