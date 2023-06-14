Demi Lovato Drops Use of They/Them Pronouns: 'It Was Absolutely Exhausting'
After identifying as they/them, non-binary singer Demi Lovato went back to using she/her pronouns because she was "tired" of explaining the meaning of non-binary pronouns, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Disney channel star confessed that educating others became "absolutely exhausting."
The Cool For The Summer singer announced she identified as non-binary in May 2021.
Lovato didn't sugarcoat her feelings when she spoke on the decision with .
"I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns," Lovato told the outlet. "It was absolutely exhausting."
The Confident singer continued that she "just got tired" of the conversation, but also noted "for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."
Lovato expanded on her mission to "continue spreading the word" with anecdotes from navigating life through a non-binary lens.
"I face this every day," the pop star said. "For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it."
Lack of gender nonconforming spaces and public amenities like restrooms weren't the only issues Lovato faced.
Even common annoyances like filing out paperwork came with setbacks.
"it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender," Lovato recalled. "You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me."
Unsure of what box to check, Lovato contributed selecting "woman" on forms as being "conditioned" by societal norms, something she saw as a problem.
"I think this has to change," Lovato added. "Hopefully with time there will be more options."
When Lovato initially broke the news of her preferred pronouns on the first episode of her podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the singer made it clear that she did not "claim to be an expert."
"Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," Lovato shared in 2021.
Lovato explained that they/them pronouns "best represents the fluidity" she felt with gender, as she noted she was still "learning and coming into myself."