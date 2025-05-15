EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Legend Debbie Reynolds' Secret 'Singin' in the Rain' Misery and Pain Revealed on 73rd Anniversary of Movie

The 1952 movie Singin' in the Rain is one of the most beloved musicals of American cinema, yet filming it was an absolute nightmare for Debbie Reynolds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

For starters, when informed newcomer Reynolds – just 19 at the time – would be his costar, legendary screen Gene Kelly pitched a royal fit.

"He never wanted me in Singin' in the Rain,'" recalled the late actress before her tragic passing on December 28 at the age of 84 – one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

She added: "When studio chief Louis B. Mayer told him that I was going to be his leading lady, Kelly said to me and said, 'What have you done before?'

"I said, 'Nothing... but I won the Miss Burbank beauty pageant.'"