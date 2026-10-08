Tennessee Death Row Inmate Weeks Away From Execution Scores Major Break After Christa Pike's Botched Lethal Injection

As of October 7, Sutton's execution has not been rescheduled, and it is unclear if it will be.

Sutton's death sentence date had already been changed multiple times before Pike's attempt. Per WBIR News, the inmate was supposed to be executed in 2022, but Lee halted executions after separate concerns with lethal injection were raised.

Sutton didn't receive his new date until January 2026.

34 years after his arrest, Sutton and his supporters are still claiming he's innocent.