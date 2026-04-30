'Days of Our Lives' Star Patrick Muldoon's Cause of Death Revealed Amid Concerns from Pals 90s' Partying Contributed to Decline

Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that Muldoon went to take a shower and was found unconscious on the bathroom floor when his girlfriend checked on him.

Paramedics tried to revive the star at home, but were unable to, officials said.

RadarOnline.com previously told how the actor’s close pals have been left wondering whether his wild partying during his soap heyday caused longterm damage if may have been unaware of.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "It was an open secret on Days (of Our Lives) that Patrick had addiction problems.

"He would often come to work hungover. He sometimes couldn't remember his lines and would need to do take after take. Sometimes five or six times.

"He tried to hide his habits, but it became increasingly more obvious.