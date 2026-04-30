'Days of Our Lives' Star Patrick Muldoon's Cause of Death Revealed Amid Concerns from Pals 90s' Partying Contributed to Decline
April 30 2026, Published 9:03 a.m. ET
Days of Our Lives star Patrick Muldoon's cause of death has been confirmed following his shock passing aged 57.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, who also starred in Melrose Place and was a former boyfriend of Denise Richards, died on Sunday, April 19 in the home he shared with girlfriend Miriam Rothbart.
Death Certificate Revealed
And it's now been confirmed his death was caused by a heart attack, with multiple underlying health factors also contributing.
Muldoon died as a result of a myocardial infarction, according to US Weekly, after reviewing the death certificate issued by County of Los Angeles' Department of Public Health.
He had also dealt with a hereditary coagulopathy disorder, a condition that affects the blood's ability to clot, as well as a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that could block vital arteries or one's lungs.
The actor was cremated on Tuesday, officials said.
Found Unconscious On The Bathroom Floor
Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, told TMZ that Muldoon went to take a shower and was found unconscious on the bathroom floor when his girlfriend checked on him.
Paramedics tried to revive the star at home, but were unable to, officials said.
RadarOnline.com previously told how the actor’s close pals have been left wondering whether his wild partying during his soap heyday caused longterm damage if may have been unaware of.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "It was an open secret on Days (of Our Lives) that Patrick had addiction problems.
"He would often come to work hungover. He sometimes couldn't remember his lines and would need to do take after take. Sometimes five or six times.
"He tried to hide his habits, but it became increasingly more obvious.
'Never Had A Severe Addiction'
"He was called in to execs who asked him what was going on. He said he was trying to get clean and begged them to give him a chance. He was getting by on his looks and charisma. He said it got worse when he was doing gigs with his band The Sleeping Masses."
Muldoon’s sister Shana, 48, revealed this week her brother "never had a severe addiction" and had "never been to rehab."
She added that while her brother "was a party boy, he never crashed the dark side of severe addiction. He always got back to center on his own."
Among those hit hard by his death was actress Richards, who dated the actor for nearly five years in the late 1990s, having first met in an acting class when she was 19 years old and he was 21. They went on to star in Starship Troopers together.
A source close to Richards, now 55, told the Daily Mail that she was "inconsolable."
A separate source reflected on the former couple's relationship as "tumultuous," revealing that they were "very passionate, very aggressive."
"Patrick was part of that party group in the 90s — he was young and in Hollywood," adding: "I don't know that I call it a troubled past, but he lived fast. Patrick was one of the It guys, in with the 90s Spelling crowd.
"I don't know if that's the reason why he died or not, it sounds like just a heart attack. But he definitely had some wild times and you know that wild times can catch up with you."