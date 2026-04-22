Patrick Muldoon's Pals Fear 'Wild 90s Partying' in his 'Days of Our Lives' Era Sparked Heath Issues which Led to his Shock Death — 'He Tried to Hide his Habits'
April 22 2026, Updated 9:26 a.m. ET
Patrick Muldoon's pals fear his wild partying during the actor’s stint in Days of Our Lives may have contributed to his shock death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the soap star, who was just 57 when he died of a heart attack on Sunday, was in peak physical condition after beating his demons.
Addiction Problems Were 'Open Secret'
The fact he had no known health conditions has made his death even harder to comprehend for his loved ones, including his life partner Miriam Rothbart who found him unconscious in the shower.
But pals have been left wondering whether his wild partying during his soap heyday caused longterm damage if may have been unaware of.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "It was an open secret on Days (of Our Lives) that Patrick had addiction problems.
"He would often come to work hungover. He sometimes couldn't remember his lines and would need to do take after take. Sometimes five or six times.
"He tried to hide his habits, but it became increasingly more obvious.
'He Was Trying To Get Clean'
"He was called in to execs who asked him what was going on. He said he was trying to get clean and begged them to give him a chance. He was getting by on his looks and charisma. He said it got worse when he was doing gigs with his band The Sleeping Masses."
Muldoon’s sister Shana, 48, revealed this week her brother "never had a severe addiction" and had "never been to rehab."
She added that while her brother "was a party boy, he never crashed the dark side of severe addiction. He always got back to center on his own."
His death sparked a slew of tributes from his former co-stars who described him as "truly irreplaceable," "the sweetest man," and "brilliantly talented, endlessly kind and generous in spirit."
Star's Ex 'Inconsolable' After Death
Sydney Sweeney Snubbed: 'Euphoria' actress's Cameo in New Movie 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Ruthlessly Axed Amid American Eagle and 'Sexualizing Infancy' Controversies
Among those hit hard by his death was actress Denise Richards, who dated the actor for nearly five years in the late 1990s, having first met in an acting class when she was 19 years old and he was 21. They went on to star in Starship Troopers together.
A source close to Richards, now 55, told the Daily Mail that she was "inconsolable."
A separate source reflected on the former couple's relationship as "tumultuous," revealing that they were "very passionate, very aggressive."
"Patrick was part of that party group in the 90s — he was young and in Hollywood," adding: "I don't know that I call it a troubled past, but he lived fast. Patrick was one of the It guys, in with the 90s Spelling crowd.
"I don't know if that's the reason why he died or not, it sounds like just a heart attack. But he definitely had some wild times and you know that wild times can catch up with you."
On Tuesday, Richards broke her silence about the death of her ex-boyfriend, writing on Instagram: "This is so hard for me to put into words. I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family."