Patrick Muldoon's Pals Fear 'Wild 90s Partying' in his 'Days of Our Lives' Era Sparked Heath Issues which Led to his Shock Death — 'He Tried to Hide his Habits'

The fact he had no known health conditions has made his death even harder to comprehend for his loved ones, including his life partner Miriam Rothbart who found him unconscious in the shower.

But pals have been left wondering whether his wild partying during his soap heyday caused longterm damage if may have been unaware of.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "It was an open secret on Days (of Our Lives) that Patrick had addiction problems.

"He would often come to work hungover. He sometimes couldn't remember his lines and would need to do take after take. Sometimes five or six times.

"He tried to hide his habits, but it became increasingly more obvious.