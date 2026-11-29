EXCLUSIVE: Dax Shepard Hits Back at Claims About Kristen Bell Marriage
Nov. 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Dax Shepard has blasted allegations that he's "controlling" and "abusive" toward wife, Kristen Bell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversy over Shepard exploded when Bell said he regularly flirts with her by paying compliments to strangers in front of her.
Dax Shepard Slams 'Abusive' Husband Claims
"We'll be at dinner and, like, he'll say to the waiter or waitress, he'll go, 'Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes. Great, great job,'" the Frozen actress, 46, revealed. "But that's flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good."
Shepard, 51, added when he hands out a compliment, "It's always somebody that I want to make their day."
An internet frenzy exploded against the actor after Bell made these alarming comments.
But it's turned into a "weird narrative" about him being "controlling, abusive and now flirting with people in public, which I don't do," the comedian insisted.
"It's so frustrating," he said, adding that he's spent his "whole life being the opposite of abusive men."
Dax Shepard Offers $10Million to Accusers
Shepard offered $10 million to anyone who can prove he has hit on or given his phone number to a server or someone else, pushing back on the criticism.
What's more, Shepard said the claims are "deeply insulting" to Bell – mother of their daughters, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.
Unlike Shepard, Russell Brand was similarly accused of controlling behavior of his then-wife, Katy Perry, but the scenario and end result played out quite differently.
Katy Perry's 'Controlling' Marriage Claims Resurface
Back in 2013, Perry said her ex was "controlling" during their marriage. "He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was very hurtful and it was very controlling," she said.
Following Brand's Nov. 5 convictions for r--- and sexual assault, a resurfaced video of an uncomfortable moment between the then-couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2010 has gone viral.
Russell Brand's Awkward Oscars Moment Resurfaces
In the clip, a reporter asks what they thought of the Oscars broadcast. As Brand began to answer, Perry laughed and said, "You didn't watch it!" while he continued with a clearly nonsensical answer.
The Firework singer added: "I call him on his bulls--t," prompting Brand to interject, "Don't swear." He's then seen holding a small badge with the word "Obey," which he appears to flash at Perry and then holds as he poses for photos.