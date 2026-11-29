The controversy over Shepard exploded when Bell said he regularly flirts with her by paying compliments to strangers in front of her.

Dax Shepard has blasted allegations that he's "controlling" and "abusive" toward wife, Kristen Bell , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dax Shepard denied allegations of controlling and abusive behavior toward his wife, Kristen Bell.

"We'll be at dinner and, like, he'll say to the waiter or waitress, he'll go, 'Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes. Great, great job,'" the Frozen actress, 46, revealed. "But that's flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good."

Shepard, 51, added when he hands out a compliment, "It's always somebody that I want to make their day."

An internet frenzy exploded against the actor after Bell made these alarming comments.

But it's turned into a "weird narrative" about him being "controlling, abusive and now flirting with people in public, which I don't do," the comedian insisted.

"It's so frustrating," he said, adding that he's spent his "whole life being the opposite of abusive men."