Dave Chappelle Mocks Leftie 'SNL' Writers for 'Crying' After Donald Trump Was Elected — As He Admits Comedy Show Monologue on President 'Hasn't Aged Well'

The popular comic sat down with fellow comedian Mo Amer for Variety's Actors on Actors , and looked back at just how much the sketch comedy show was rocked upon learning Trump had just been elected to serve his first term as president.

"... When they called Donald Trump the winner, that s--- shut the writers' room down. You should have seen them in here.

"Boy, they were crying like Black people.... just kidding."

Chappelle added: "They couldn't believe it was happening."

The 51-year-old was the show's first guest host since Trump's victory, as he gave a monologue that he admitted did not "age well."