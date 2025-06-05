Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle Mocks Leftie 'SNL' Writers for 'Crying' After Donald Trump Was Elected — As He Admits Comedy Show Monologue on President 'Hasn't Aged Well'

Split photo of Dave Chappelle, Donald Trump
Source: YouTube/MEGA

Dave Chappelle claims the 'Saturday Night Live' writers were left in tears following Donald Trump's victory in 2016.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 5 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dave Chappelle claims the writing room at Saturday Night Live was left in tears after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The popular comic sat down with fellow comedian Mo Amer for Variety's Actors on Actors, and looked back at just how much the sketch comedy show was rocked upon learning Trump had just been elected to serve his first term as president.

Article continues below advertisement

'Couldn't Believe It Was Happening'

chappelle
Source: YouTube

Chappelle joined Mo Amer for 'Actors on Actors' and discussed what went down at 'SNL' after Trump's win.

"... When they called Donald Trump the winner, that s--- shut the writers' room down. You should have seen them in here.

"Boy, they were crying like Black people.... just kidding."

Chappelle added: "They couldn't believe it was happening."

The 51-year-old was the show's first guest host since Trump's victory, as he gave a monologue that he admitted did not "age well."

Article continues below advertisement

Give Trump A Chance?

trump
Source: MEGA

The comic claimed 'SNL' writers were left in tears in 2016 after Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Chappelle admitted that saying he’d "give Trump a chance" during the 2016 SNL monologue may not have “aged well.”

During the monologue, he said: "America’s done it. We’ve actually elected an internet troll as our president."

Then, toward the end, Chappelle added: "I’m wishing Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance. And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too.”

However, the funnyman is singing a different tune today.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "I remember it fondly... I remember that part. That’s what it felt like in that moment. Now, if it ages well or not, I don’t get mad if I look at a picture because it’s not today.

"That’s what it was at that time. You might look at an old set and cringe, but you could just cringe because of how you were at that time.”

Just months after the monologue, Chappelle appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and was already filled with regrets over his comments: "It’s not like I wanted to give him a chance that night... He’s like a bad DJ at a good party."

Article continues below advertisement

bill cosby fears for his life dave chappelle attack
Source: MEGA

Chappelle admitted his 2016 monologue did not 'age well.'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus' Romance With Liz Hurley Hits Major Snag — As Her Lookalike 'Third Wheel' Son Damian 'Is Always Hanging Around'

photo of sean combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial Takes Wild Turn as Judge Threatens To BOOT Disgraced Rapper From Court After 'Influencing' Jury

Following his memorable SNL spot, Chappelle returned to host three more times, but his 2022 appearance is said to have led to plenty of ruffled feathers as writers were on the verge of boycotting him.

"They’re not going to do the show," a source revealed at the time, and added, "But none of the actors are boycotting."

Celeste Yim, a writer on the show, took to Instagram following the announcement that Chappelle would be hosting and called for transphobia to be condemned.

“I’m trans and non-binary,” Yim wrote during the chaos. “I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder, and it should be condemned.”

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump media transcripts vanish replaces records youtube videos
Source: MEGA

Trump was compared to a 'bad DJ at a good party,' by Chappelle.

In October 2021, the actor was put on blast after Netflix premiered his comedy special The Closer, a performance that left the Trans community raging due to numerous “transphobic” jokes made during the routine.

Then, just months later, Chappelle was attacked by a man armed with a fake gun while he performed on stage, as afterwards he joked, "It was a trans man!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.