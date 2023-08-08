'That Guy Is Not Real': Dallas Marketing Executive ID'd as American Airlines Passenger Who Had Meltdown Leading to Hours-Long Delayed Flight
A marketing executive from Dallas, Texas, has been identified as the woman who was caught on camera having a bizarre meltdown during an American Airlines flight on July 2, declaring "that motherf----- back there isn't real" while pointing to the back of the plane.
RadarOnline.com has discovered it was Tiffany Gomas, 38, who lost her cool over an argument she had with the relatives she was traveling with, having accused them of stealing her Airpods prior to her outburst, per a police report.
"The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," according to the complaint.
Other passengers on Flight 1009 were left in shock as she became visibly emotional that day just before they departed from Dallas Fort Worth airport en route to Orlando, Florida.
"I'm telling you, I'm getting the f--- off and there's a reason why I'm getting the f--- off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," Gomas warned. "I don't give two f----, but I am telling you right now: that m-----f----- back there is NOT real."
"And you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to," she chillingly said.
The incident delayed the flight for hours as passengers were deplaned so they could be screened through security again. "TSA personnel arrived at the scene to conduct a full rescreening of the aircraft," the police report confirmed.
- Alabama Riverboat Brawl: White Business Owner Hit with Hundreds of 1-Star Reviews After His Involvement in Melee
- Shocking Videos Out of Moscow: Wagner Mercenary Group Commits 'Armed Rebellion' Against Vladimir Putin
- Pregnant NYC Hospital Nurse Paid for Citi Bike That Ignited Viral Spat With Black Man Captured on Video, Lawyer Claims
Comedian Carrot Top (real name: Scott Thompson) said he was on the plane at the time. "I hope she's happy!!! We're all stuck in Dallas now because of her," he wrote in an Instagram post.
Following the shock, Gomas was escorted to the non-secure area of the airport, however attempted to get back in through TSA screening several times, the documents stated.
Police later tracked her to a terminal curb where she was waiting for an Uber to pick her up, and issued her a ticket for criminal trespass notice, which she refused to sign.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Gomas was never arrested for the on-board mishap, and Austin attorney Adam Loewy told the New York Post he doubts "you're going to see some big prosecution over it."
Public records revealed the viral passenger is a graduate of Oklahoma State University who lives in a $2 million home in a well-kept Lakewood neighborhood.
The executive was hailed as a "rising star" in a trade publication in 2017 while serving as Vice President of Client Services at Elevate Brand Marketing.
RadarOnline.com can confirm her Instagram account is private while her Facebook and Pinterest accounts are claimed to have been deleted.