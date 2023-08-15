DaBaby ‘Sucker-Punched’ 65-year-old Man in ‘Heated’ Argument’ Over Music Video Shoot, Eyewitness Testifies

The 65-year-old man suing DaBaby for allegedly assaulting him at an unauthorized music video shoot has demanded the trial not be postponed any longer — despite the rapper demanding it be pushed until his criminal case over the same incident is resolved, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gary Pagar, who filed his lawsuit against DaBaby in 2021, said he has waited long enough for justice.