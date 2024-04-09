Brother of DaBaby’s Ex DaniLeigh Struggling to Serve Rapper With Legal Papers Over Bowling Alley Beatdown Despite Hiring PI
The brother of DaBaby’s ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s lawsuit against the rapper has dragged on due to him being unable to track him down.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bills asked the court for permission to serve DaBaby via an alternative method.
Bills asked that he be allowed to publish a notice in a local newspaper to inform DaBaby of the lawsuit instead of handing him the lawsuit personally.
DaniLeigh’s brother previously said in December 2023 he hired a private investigator to locate and serve DaBaby. The efforts were unsuccessful.
In his recent motion, Bills’ lawyer said they have been trying to serve DaBaby since July 2023. The process server tried addresses in North Carolina and California — but struck out every time.
A judge has yet to rule on Bill’s motion.
Bills brought the lawsuit over a February 2022 incident involving DaBaby and his associates. DaniLeigh’s brother was at a Los Angeles bowling alley when DaBaby showed up.
Bills accused the rapper of throwing the first punch. A video of the incident, obtained by TMZ, showed the two fighting on the slippery bowling lanes.
The LAPD launched an investigation into DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon. Law enforcement believed the rapper kicked Bills in the head while he was on the floor.
DaBaby spoke out after the video of the incident went viral. He claimed his actions were done in self-defense and denied started the fight.
The investigation into DaBaby fell apart due to Bills refusing to speak to the police. Instead, he decided to file the civil lawsuit seeking unspecified damages.
Bills claimed DaBaby’s actions caused him physical and psychological damage and forced him to spend money on medical bills.
The fight between Bills and DaBaby came months after DaniLeigh and the rapper’s ugly breakup. DaniLeigh was charged with assault after an incident with the rapper in November 2021.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DaBaby is facing a separate lawsuit by a man named Gary Pager.
Pager claimed he rented his LA home to DaBaby who broke the rules and shot a music video at his home.
The homeowner said he drove to his home after being notified of the shoot. Pager claimed he confronted DaBaby who punched him in the face. Pager called the police but DaBaby had left the property before they arrived.
The rapper was charged with a felony over the incident.