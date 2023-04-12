Home > Exclusives > DaBaby Exclusive DaBaby Accused Of Refusing To Turn Over Video Evidence To Alleged Assault Victim Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 12 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Disgraced rapper DaBaby stands accused of refusing to turn over evidence as part of the lawsuit accusing him of viciously assaulting a man at a music video shoot, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DaBaby and his alleged victim, Gary Pagar, are battling it out of photos and video of the alleged beating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As we first reported, DaBaby was sued by Pagar over a 2020 incident that went down at a rental home owned by Pagar. The homeowner said he rented out his home to DaBaby and his team. The deal said the rapper was not allowed to have more than 12 people at once at the property. Pagar said he learned DaBaby had violated the deal and was filming a music video at his home. He rushed over to the pad to find over 40 people at the location.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The man said he demanded people leave but was spit on by a guest. Pagar said DaBaby chased him inside his home and punched him. The alleged victim said he had multiple teeth fall out. Pagar said DaBaby warned him not to call the police. The homeowner did not listen but the rapper allegedly fled the scene before cops arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The suit accused DaBaby and his team of leaving the property damaged to the tune of thousands. Last year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged DaBaby with felony battery over the incident. The case is pending. As we first reported, DaBaby has avoided being deposed in the case due to the criminal matter. His lawyers argued the rapper cannot testify until the criminal case is resolved.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Now, Pagar has asked the court for help in obtaining videos in DaBaby’s possession. He said there was a commercial film crew at his home for the video shoot. His motion read, “Given that the foregoing incident occurred in plain view of the numerous cameras used by the commercial film crew, as well as the individual revelers present, there is certain to be relevant photos and footage of the beating.” Pagar said he demanded DaBaby produce the footage, but he has objected.

Further, he said, “There is, in short, no dispute that the footage requested exists, and no dispute that Kirk, as the client who hired the film crews and commissioned and directed the productions, has possession, custody or control of the footage, because he or his agents either directly possess the footage, or have the legal right to obtain it on demand.” Pagar argued that DaBaby should not be allowed to use the Fifth Amendment as a reason not to turn over the footage. DaBaby objected to the request. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.