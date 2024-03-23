20 Most Insane Celebrity Rumors Ever

Kesha shocked everyone with the once-unknown details about her in her MTV documentary series My Crazy Beautiful Life — from drinking her own pee, losing her voice once and having intimate time with several guys.

But she surprised everyone more when she told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview that her private part was once possessed. She spoke up about it during her interview with Rolling Stone, too.

"Because I exude energy, dead entities cling to me," she revealed. "I had a spirit follow me into my house. You see it in the show. Things were flying off the shelf. That's not bullshit, that really happened. So my healer, she had to literally give me an exorcism. I know that sounds crazy, but it worked."

The Take It Off singer insisted that the ghost was 100 percent in her private part, so an exorcism was made toward that body part.