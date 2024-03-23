20 Most Insane Celebrity Rumors Ever
A Ghost 'Possessed' Kesha's Private Part
Kesha shocked everyone with the once-unknown details about her in her MTV documentary series My Crazy Beautiful Life — from drinking her own pee, losing her voice once and having intimate time with several guys.
But she surprised everyone more when she told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview that her private part was once possessed. She spoke up about it during her interview with Rolling Stone, too.
"Because I exude energy, dead entities cling to me," she revealed. "I had a spirit follow me into my house. You see it in the show. Things were flying off the shelf. That's not bullshit, that really happened. So my healer, she had to literally give me an exorcism. I know that sounds crazy, but it worked."
The Take It Off singer insisted that the ghost was 100 percent in her private part, so an exorcism was made toward that body part.
Adriana Lima Consumed Protein Shakes for Nine Days
In her interview with The Telegraph, Victoria's Secret supermodel Adriana Lima shared how she prepared herself before a fashion show, including an extreme diet.
She reportedly consumed protein shakes alone for nine days and followed the "no solids" rule. Two days before the show, she would drink normally before stopping entirely 12 hours before the show.
Akon's Diamond Mine
Although he served prison time in the past, Akon found a way to expand his fortune by buying his diamond mine.
"Diamonds are always going to be selling, people are always going to get married, black people will always want to shine and bling-bling," he told Matilda Egere-Cooper.
Alicia Silverstone Revealed Way of Feeding Her Kids
In 2012, Alicia Silverstone revealed a quirky parenting she followed while caring for her son, Bear. The Clueless actress divulged that she would feed Bear by chewing his food before passing it into his mouth like how a parent bird does to its nestlings.
She also showed the process through a video on her website, leaving people confused by her decision.
Angelina Jolie Wanted More During Lovemaking
Angelina Jolie performed a bizarre way to feel connected when emotions "did not feel enough."
"I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend I grabbed a knife and cut him," she told OK! Magazine. "He cut me back. We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing."
Bono Bought 1st Class Plane Ticket for His Hat
Prior to Bono's concert at Luciano Pavarotti's charity concert in 2003, he realized that he had forgotten to bring his beloved hat at home.
Instead of buying a new one or pushing through his performance without it, he paid $1,700 to reserve a first-class seat on a British Airways flight and have taxis transfer it until the hat finally reunited with him before the show.
David and Victoria Beckham's Expensive Vibrator
David Beckham ensures that Victoria Beckham gets the best in the world – including an expensive adult toy.
In 2004, the former professional footballer reportedly bought the then-pregnant Victoria a $1.8 million worth of s-- toy from strip club owner Peter Stringfellow. The amount reached the whopping mark because of its diamond-filled base that links to a 16-carat diamond necklace.
Julia Roberts, Rihanna & Jennifer Lopez's Body Insurances
Aside from life and health insurance, celebrities like Julia Roberts, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez sparked rumors that they also paid to protect their assets: their bodies.
Ben Affleck's wife did not confirm nor deny the rumor when asked during her appearance on Carpool Karaoke. Instead, she laughed it off and asked what would be the point of insuring her bottom.
Meanwhile, Rihanna and Roberts reportedly insured their legs and smile, respectively.
Kanye West's Expensive Wedding Present for Kim Kardashian
Kanye West took his wedding gift for Kim Kardashian to the next level.
The Yeezy founder and former billionaire gave his then-soon-to-be-wife 10 Burger King restaurants in Europe as a wedding gift.
"She owns all the jewels anyone could ever want, so he is taking the practical route by investing in businesses for her instead," a source told Daily Star. "He knows the fast food industry is reliable and lucrative, plus BK is international, so he thinks it's the perfect fit for Kim.
West – who legally changed his name to Ye – also wanted his muse to become an international businesswoman.
Katy Perry Bought Russell Brand a Ticket to Space
Even Katy Perry followed the trend of giving partners lavish gifts.
She once bought herself and Russell Brand $200,000 worth of tickets on the Virgin Galactic for a space mission birthday party. However, they never had a chance to use them because they split already.
Kylie Jenner's Teenage Pregnancy
Kylie Jenner did not want the spotlight when she got pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott. Rumors about the alum's teenage pregnancy emerged in 2017, suggesting that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had a growing baby bump.
She did not speak about it not until she finally gave birth to her daughter, Stormi.
Lady Gaga's Ghost-Detecting Machines
Mother Monster spent a whopping amount to have ghost-detecting machines near her.
Reports claimed that the Bad Romance hitmaker bought a $50,000 worth of Electro Magnetic Field meter to detect the ghosts around her. She also reportedly hired a team of paranormal activity investigators to inspect her concert venues before her shows.
Lady Gaga revealed that a ghost named Ryan followed her wherever she went, so she took the measures to stop the "annoying" experiences.
Lucy Liu Slept with Ghosts
Megan Fox's Beliefs – Including Bigfoot
Michelle Pfeiffer Once Joined a Bizarre Cult
Michelle Pfeiffer found a different support system and became part of a cult that believed in "breatharianism."
She told The Sunday Telegraph that she was 20 when she met the "very controlling" couple when she moved to Los Angeles.
"I wasn't living with them, but I was there a lot and they were always telling me I needed to come more," The Family actress recalled. "I had to pay for all the time I was there, so it was financially very draining. They believed that people in their highest state were breatharian.
Paris Hilton's Lavish Doghouse
Paris Hilton also wanted her fur babies to experience a lavish lifestyle that she gave them a $325,000 doggy mansion. The home has its own balcony, air conditioning and even a chandelier that highlights its Spanish-colonial style.
Rihanna's Million-Dollar Hair Treatment
One member of Rihanna's entourage said in 2011 that she spent $22,400 a week to avail stylist Ursula Stephen's services. That means she cashed out more than $1 million per year!
"Ursula is a close confidante and they are together all the time," a source told Daily Mail. "You have to wonder why she insists on keeping such an expensive member of her entourage on the payroll 24/7. Most of these costs are paid for by her management."
Robin Thicke Tried to Win Back Ex-Wife Through His Music
Taylor Swift is not the only one who sings about her exes. Robin Thicke once told The New York Times that he had embarrassing attempts to have his ex-wife Paula Patton back. For instance, he dedicated his 2014 BET Awards performance of Forever Love to the actress. He also named an album after her.
'Scaptia Beyoncé'
Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization Bryan Lessard gave a previously unnamed species of horse fly an official name, and he decided to include Beyoncé's name by calling it Scaptia (Plinthina) beyonceae.
Willow Smith Said She Can Control Time
Willow Smith captured people's attention when she told T Magazine in 2014 that she could control time.
"I mean, time for me, I can make it go slow or fast, however I please, and that's how I know it doesn't exist," she said.