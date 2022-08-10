Horror In The Hamptons: Half-Nude Corpse Washes Ashore Near Matt Lauer's Former Mansion

The body of Keith Viagas, 63, was discovered by two kayakers on Monday morning. He was found lying face down without bottoms on the shoreline of the star-studded village.

“He was nude apart from a black shirt around his neck, black socks or swim booties on,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “It was a ghastly sight to stumble across on a beautiful August summer morning.”

