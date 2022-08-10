Horror In The Hamptons: Half-Nude Corpse Washes Ashore Near Matt Lauer's Former Mansion
A nearly nude body of a dead man washed ashore in the Hamptons. Radar has learned the corpse was found on Sag Harbor Cove near disgraced former Today show host Matt Lauer's former mansion.
The body of Keith Viagas, 63, was discovered by two kayakers on Monday morning. He was found lying face down without bottoms on the shoreline of the star-studded village.
“He was nude apart from a black shirt around his neck, black socks or swim booties on,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “It was a ghastly sight to stumble across on a beautiful August summer morning.”
The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office has not determined a cause of death but cops do not suspect foul play. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Viagas had not been reported missing.
"He’s a long-term resident but he was not reported missing because he would commonly go away for a couple of days then return,” Southampton Police Lt. Susan C. Ralph said.
The discovery of the body sent shockwaves through the small upscale community, whose residents have included Lauer, The View co-host Joy Behar, singers Billy Joel and Jimmy Buffet, actor Richard Gere, and The Real Housewives of New York stars Jill Zarin and Luann de Lesseps.
It was also the location of Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian's spin-off series Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons.
Lauer finally found a buyer for his waterfront estate in May. He originally bought the stunning 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms home from Gere for $36.5 million in 2016.
Not only does the fired Today show host's former house come with a gorgeous view of the water, but it also has a pond with a bridge and a tea house — whatever that is.
While living at the former estate, roughly a 7-minute drive from where the body was located, Lauer had some of America's wealthiest individuals as neighbors.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former professional gabber was axed from NBC in November 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations.
Lauer denied the accusations, but his career never recovered.