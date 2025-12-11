Troubled Comedian Andy Dick Makes Shocking Confession Following Overdose Scare — 'I Don't Mind Doing a Little Crack Every Now and Then'

And after claiming he is now "110 per cent fine", he admitted he was on drugs, saying: "I don't mind doing a little crack every now and then."

The funnyman, 59, attempted to explain exactly what happened, saying he had decided to sit down next to a man who whipped out some crack and, from that point forward, everything went downhill.

Dick said he told the man he needed "a little bit of that," referring to the crack.

One of his two unidentified friends, who were with him at the time of his overdose, said "he got away from us for a few minutes and did something that messed him up," and the friend "had to go get some Narcan."