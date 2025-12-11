Your tip
Troubled Comedian Andy Dick Makes Shocking Confession Following Overdose Scare — 'I Don't Mind Doing a Little Crack Every Now and Then'

Photo of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

Andy Dick has made a shocking confession while explaining his overdose in broad daylight in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:55 a.m. ET

Andy Dick has made a shocking confession in response to being found unresponsive in a street by worried bystanders.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled comedian was quizzed about the incident in Hollywood on Tuesday, where he was filmed slumped on concrete steps after an apparent drug overdose in broad daylight.

Startling 'Crack' Confession

Photo of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

The comedian was relaxed about his drug use when quizzed on overdose.

And after claiming he is now "110 per cent fine", he admitted he was on drugs, saying: "I don't mind doing a little crack every now and then."

The funnyman, 59, attempted to explain exactly what happened, saying he had decided to sit down next to a man who whipped out some crack and, from that point forward, everything went downhill.

Dick said he told the man he needed "a little bit of that," referring to the crack.

He then added: "I don’t mind doing some crack every now and then."

One of his two unidentified friends, who were with him at the time of his overdose, said "he got away from us for a few minutes and did something that messed him up," and the friend "had to go get some Narcan."

Troubled Past

Photo of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

Dick has past arrests for drugs, sexual battery, and public intoxication.

The other friend said he held Dick's hand during the incident and reminded him that he had two grandchildren to live for, which prompted the comedian to squeeze his hand in response.

Dick's friend also explained the overdose was filmed because he was livestreaming his whole day with the comedian.

The actor, who said his two friends were not to blame for the incident, then said: "I get mad at him if he’s not recording."

Dick also insisted he would not be going back to rehab to treat his drug problems.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department confirmed that Dick had been "taken home by a friend" after his overdose scare on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that we did respond to the intersection of Highland and Yucca at the 7-Eleven at 3:14pm for a 59-year-old male," a spokesperson for the LAFD said. "But we did respond to that location for an overdose. He was not transported to the hospital."

'No' To Rehab

picture of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

Dick says he's unlikely to return to rehab, despite overdose.

Dick's representative Trevor Simms said: "He's fine and encourages everyone see his new film T Bird streaming now on major platforms."

Dick, who appeared on the NBC show NewsRadio during the 1990s, has struggled in the past with alcohol and drug addiction.

In 2012, he revealed he had been in and out of rehab more than 10 times.

Speaking in 2016, he said: "I would always say that I didn’t have a problem with drugs and alcohol.

"But I would drink when I was happy, when I was sad, when I was anxious.

picture of Andy Dick
Source: MEGA

Dick says he's now '110 per cent fine' — and wants people to see his new movie.

"Without drugs or alcohol, I was depressed, frustrated, angry."

Dick has previously been convicted of drug offenses.

In 1999, he was arrested after being found in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Cops found the drugs after Dick crashed his car into a telephone pole.

Dick pleaded guilty but he signed up for a diversion program, which meant the charges were dropped.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug charges.

