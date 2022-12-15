‘Have Some Decency’: Actor Columbus Short Called A ‘Clown’ After Spreading Theory About DJ tWitch’s Death
Actor Columbus Short has been criticized for pushing a wild theory about DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s death on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Short, 40, posted a video where he started off telling his followers, “You don’t know what people are going through. You know, people made investments. People knew a lot of things.”
He continued, “This is just a theory … people are awful. tWitch was amazing … is still amazing. His legacy shall live on. But, what if you invest in something that took your whole life savings? Possibly. Yeah, it gets rough.”
“I don’t want to speak too much on it,” he said. Short proceeded to name an individual who he claimed owed him money. “I’m not going to kill myself. Pay me my money,” he demanded.
Many were quick to tear Short to pieces. They expressed that they felt he was pushing nonsense without any evidence to back it up.
Model Melyssa Ford ripped Short in the comments. She wrote, “How do you make this man’s death a “Me” moment? Seeing how many folks have projected their s--- onto this situation to talk about themselves reveals the collective inadequacy we have in dealing with our society’s mental health crisis. SMH.”
Others left behind clown emojis as a sign they found him to be a joke. Reality star Bobby Lytes tore into Short’s message and the filter he used to film the video. He said, “I’m sorry I was a little thrown off by this foolish filter I couldn’t focus on the message. Just plain childish, and weird.”
“Have some decency,” said another person upset by the video.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was found dead inside an Encino, California hotel room on Tuesday. The entertainer checked into the hotel on Monday and failed to check out. A maid found Boss in the bathroom dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40.
Law enforcement sources said Boss’s wife Allison rushed to the police on Tuesday. She told them Stephen had left the house without the car which was abnormal. Moments later, they received a call about the discovery at the hotel.
Allison released a statement about her husband's death reading, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.