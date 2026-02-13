CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Praises Karoline Levitt for Sticking Up for Her During Saudi Arabia Trip — Despite Pair's Public Rivalry

In an appearance on Heather McMahan’s Absolutely Not podcast that was released on February 11, Collins, 33, revealed the story about Leavitt, 28, coming to her defense.

Despite the pair's public rivalry, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins praised White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for sticking up for her during a Saudi Arabia trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kaitlan Collins explained the Royal Guard in Saudi Arabia told her she was not invited to an event after shouting a question to President Trump.

Collins noted the Royal Guard wasn't used to reporters behaving like this, as they "don’t have a free press," and thus they told her she was not invited to the next event, which was taking place two minutes later.

"They famously do not like the media there, to put it lightly, and I asked a shouted question to President Trump, who had seen me when the U.S. press came in," she shared. "He didn’t answer, which is how it works – you shout questions, they either answer or they don't, it’s their prerogative."

Collins explained she was on a trip to Saudi Arabia with the White House press pool when the kingdom's Royal Guard almost stopped her from doing her job.

Karoline Leavitt insisted Kaitlan Collins was coming to a press event after the Royal Guard in Saudi Arabia said she wasn't.

Collins noted she told them "that's not how it works" as she "belongs to the U.S. press."

"Well, you're not coming in," she said they reiterated.

She then revealed the Royal Guard turned to Leavitt, who ended up having her back.

"They went to Karoline, and to her credit, she said, 'No, Kaitlan's coming in with the rest of the U.S. press,' and we went in, and so it didn't become this big issue," Collins shared.

"She, without a doubt, was like, 'No, you’re coming in.' Which I do think is important in that moment, especially when you’re the U.S. contingent abroad, and we don't do things like they do in Saudi Arabia."