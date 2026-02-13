Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Kaitlan Collins

CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Praises Karoline Levitt for Sticking Up for Her During Saudi Arabia Trip — Despite Pair's Public Rivalry

Composite photo of Karoline Leavitt and Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins and Karoline Leavitt have had a contentious relationship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Despite the pair's public rivalry, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins praised White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for sticking up for her during a Saudi Arabia trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an appearance on Heather McMahan’s Absolutely Not podcast that was released on February 11, Collins, 33, revealed the story about Leavitt, 28, coming to her defense.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened In Saudi Arabia?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Heather McMahan/YouTube

Kaitlan Collins explained the Royal Guard in Saudi Arabia told her she was not invited to an event after shouting a question to President Trump.

Collins explained she was on a trip to Saudi Arabia with the White House press pool when the kingdom's Royal Guard almost stopped her from doing her job.

"They famously do not like the media there, to put it lightly, and I asked a shouted question to President Trump, who had seen me when the U.S. press came in," she shared. "He didn’t answer, which is how it works – you shout questions, they either answer or they don't, it’s their prerogative."

Collins noted the Royal Guard wasn't used to reporters behaving like this, as they "don’t have a free press," and thus they told her she was not invited to the next event, which was taking place two minutes later.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Karoline Leavitt Do?

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt insisted Kaitlan Collins was coming to a press event after the Royal Guard in Saudi Arabia said she wasn't.

Collins noted she told them "that's not how it works" as she "belongs to the U.S. press."

"Well, you're not coming in," she said they reiterated.

She then revealed the Royal Guard turned to Leavitt, who ended up having her back.

"They went to Karoline, and to her credit, she said, 'No, Kaitlan's coming in with the rest of the U.S. press,' and we went in, and so it didn't become this big issue," Collins shared.

"She, without a doubt, was like, 'No, you’re coming in.' Which I do think is important in that moment, especially when you’re the U.S. contingent abroad, and we don't do things like they do in Saudi Arabia."

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins and Karoline Leavitt's Sordid History

Photo of Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt called out Kaitlan Collins in December 2025 after she asked a question about Donald Trump's tariffs.

Regardless of Leavitt's act of goodwill toward Collins, the two have had a contentious relationship in the past.

Aside from branding CNN as a network that pushes "untrue narratives" about Donald Trump, Leavitt called out Collins in December 2025 when she asked a question about Trump's tariffs.

"Again, with respect to affordability, every economic metric – Kaitlan, and I wish you would report more on it – does, in fact, show that the economy is getting better and brighter than where it was," Leavitt said at the time.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
dilbert creator scott adams tragic prostate cancer battle

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dilbert' Creator's Tragic Last Days — Inside Cartoonist Scott Adams' Brutal Prostate Cancer Fight Before His Passing At 68

Photo of Donald Trump

Radar Reveals Everything Donald Trump Has Said About His Health — As the Prez Claims He Feels 'Perfect' Despite Rumors He's Suffering From Dementia

Kaitlan Collins Details the 'Naturally Tense Relationship' Between the Press and the Press Secretary

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins said she doesn't think 'you should have an amazing relationship with whoever the press secretary is.'

Collins has also gone at Leavitt for things she's done while in Trump's administration, including dismissing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Regardless of their history, Collins explained on the podcast that there is always a "naturally tense relationship between the press and the press secretary."

"You’re covering things that they're trying to spin in the best light for their boss, you’re asking questions that maybe they don’t want to fully answer," she said.

"So that is something that always exists. I don’t think you should have an amazing relationship with whoever the press secretary is because it’s just at odds with the nature of your job."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.