CNN Boss Chris Licht Caught Fawning Over Embattled Anchor Don Lemon's Biggest Critic

CNN 's new boss, Chris Licht , drew gasps when he was overheard praising the work of one of Don Lemon 's harshest critics, RadarOnline.com has learned. The strange encounter happened at the premiere party for the HBO show Succession in New York City. The network's failing honcho pranced around with Lemon's archenemy, his CNN This Morning cohost Kaitlan Collins , by his side.

"Chris was the belle of the ball," squealed an insider. "For someone who is doing such a terrible job, you would think he would be hiding under his desk, yet he has no shame.

"He wasn't hiding from anyone — in fact, he was deliberately drawing attention to himself."