CNN Boss Chris Licht Caught Fawning Over Embattled Anchor Don Lemon's Biggest Critic
CNN's new boss, Chris Licht, drew gasps when he was overheard praising the work of one of Don Lemon's harshest critics, RadarOnline.com has learned. The strange encounter happened at the premiere party for the HBO show Succession in New York City. The network's failing honcho pranced around with Lemon's archenemy, his CNN This Morning cohost Kaitlan Collins, by his side.
"Chris was the belle of the ball," squealed an insider. "For someone who is doing such a terrible job, you would think he would be hiding under his desk, yet he has no shame.
"He wasn't hiding from anyone — in fact, he was deliberately drawing attention to himself."
Sources said Chris was working the room with his head held high when he bumped into one of Lemon's harshest critics, media reporter Alexandra Steigrad.
For a moment, the room went silent — until Chris drew shocked gasps by smiling at the woman who loves to spill tales of "palace intrigue" at CNN and telling her: "I love your work."
Alex's "work" includes scribbling about Lemon's dismal ratings, CNN staffers who want the loose-lipped 57-year-old TV host fired, and fights between Lemon and cohost Kaitlan, 30.
Licht has shown his loyalty to Lemon amid several scandals in a few short months.
As this outlet reported, Don "screamed" at Collins, scolding her for "interrupting" him following their December 8 broadcast. His outburst left her "visibly upset," staffers "shaken," and him untouched.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Lemon "went ballistic" on his CNN colleagues after learning his temper tantrum on Collins was highlighted in a company newsletter. The embattled anchor faced no repercussions again for his behavior.
However, Licht was forced to do something after Lemon age-shamed 51-year-old politician Nikki Haley and offended all women by declaring that women were no longer in their prime after their 30s "maybe" 40s.
While Lemon took a few days off after sparking backlash over his comments, Licht announced that CNN's vet anchor would return to his morning gig after agreeing to undergo "formal training."
Sources said that staffers were floored by Lemon's slap on the wrist. We've also heard that Licht's boss, David Zaslav, is over the controversial news anchor's behavior.