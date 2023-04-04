Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Chris Licht
Exclusive

CNN Boss Chris Licht Caught Fawning Over Embattled Anchor Don Lemon's Biggest Critic

cnn chris licht don lemon critic
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 4 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

CNN's new boss, Chris Licht, drew gasps when he was overheard praising the work of one of Don Lemon's harshest critics, RadarOnline.com has learned. The strange encounter happened at the premiere party for the HBO show Succession in New York City. The network's failing honcho pranced around with Lemon's archenemy, his CNN This Morning cohost Kaitlan Collins, by his side.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn chris licht don lemon critic
Source: Mega

"Chris was the belle of the ball," squealed an insider. "For someone who is doing such a terrible job, you would think he would be hiding under his desk, yet he has no shame.

"He wasn't hiding from anyone — in fact, he was deliberately drawing attention to himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said Chris was working the room with his head held high when he bumped into one of Lemon's harshest critics, media reporter Alexandra Steigrad.

For a moment, the room went silent — until Chris drew shocked gasps by smiling at the woman who loves to spill tales of "palace intrigue" at CNN and telling her: "I love your work."

don lemon apologizes nikki haley not in prime
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Alex's "work" includes scribbling about Lemon's dismal ratings, CNN staffers who want the loose-lipped 57-year-old TV host fired, and fights between Lemon and cohost Kaitlan, 30.

Licht has shown his loyalty to Lemon amid several scandals in a few short months.

MORE ON:
Chris Licht

As this outlet reported, Don "screamed" at Collins, scolding her for "interrupting" him following their December 8 broadcast. His outburst left her "visibly upset," staffers "shaken," and him untouched.

RadarOnline.com told you first — Lemon "went ballistic" on his CNN colleagues after learning his temper tantrum on Collins was highlighted in a company newsletter. The embattled anchor faced no repercussions again for his behavior.

Article continues below advertisement
don lemon poppy kaitlan storm off set nikki haley diss
Source: Mega

However, Licht was forced to do something after Lemon age-shamed 51-year-old politician Nikki Haley and offended all women by declaring that women were no longer in their prime after their 30s "maybe" 40s.

While Lemon took a few days off after sparking backlash over his comments, Licht announced that CNN's vet anchor would return to his morning gig after agreeing to undergo "formal training."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
cnn shakeup
Source: Mega

Sources said that staffers were floored by Lemon's slap on the wrist. We've also heard that Licht's boss, David Zaslav, is over the controversial news anchor's behavior.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.