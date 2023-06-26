City Girls Rapper JT Throws Phone at BF Lil Uzi Vert After Dispute at 2023 BET Awards, Couple Later Walks Out Together
Lil Uzi Vert and his girlfriend JT's tense dispute at the 2023 BET Awards was captured in a video going viral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Drama popped off between the couple during the star-studded ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and attendees claim that Ice Spice was at the center of their argument.
As for what led to the scuffle, some believe that Uzi — who uses they/them pronouns — doing a live rendition of Just Wanna Rock, in which they shouted out the Munch lyricist, played a role.
"I got a nice wife/Wig came off twice/She got a little afro, she looks like Ice Spice," they rapped while performing.
Uzi and Ice Spice were also seen in a photo together shared on her Instagram from the night's festivities, potentially setting the stage for what transpired between them and JT.
Rumors have swirled that Uzi flirting with the Princess Diana hitmaker led to their argument with City Girls rapper, whom they have been dating on and off since 2019.
"F---ing groupie," JT yelled at Uzi before whacking them with her cellphone. "B----, don't ever try me like that. B-----a-- n----."
Although fans have blasted Ice Spice for sharing the snap with Uzi in a series of her BET Awards photos, sources from JT's camp told TMZ Hip Hop her blowup with Uzi had nothing to do with Ice, and was actually because she lost her seat when the audience shuffled. Sources said JT loves Ice and there's no animosity between the hip-hop stars.
It appears the couple worked through it as Uzi and JT walked out of the venue together.
Lil Uzi dished about their relationship with the Act Up rapper during a Summer Smash festival around this time last year, telling the crowd, "I'm like… fully in a relationship."
"It still seems that every day I'm in the house, I've got to give out a rack after a rack after a rack," they quipped, adding, "And, I love you JT."
Looking ahead, Uzi is anticipated to be promoting their new music and JT will be launching her new site, The Girl JT World.
Ice Spice will also be booked and busy, taking the stage as a special guest during Doja Cat's upcoming tour.