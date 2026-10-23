EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber's Rehab Death Link Revealed

Official documents say Nabavi, then 25, was with a 15-year-old girl, who claimed to not know Nabavi very well and that she was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Lawmen said Nabavi's vehicle contained meth, marijuana, a hunting knife, a handgun and ammunition.

In May 2002, Nabavi pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

He was arrested again shortly afterward for possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia after allegedly agreeing to sell meth to an informant. He again pleaded no contest and was given another 36 months of probation.

Two years later, Nabavi submitted an application to the California Board of Psychology for registration as a psychologist after earning his Ph.D., but was denied. Nabavi was eventually able to register as a psychological assistant in January 2006.