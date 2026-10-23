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Home > Exclusives > Presley Gerber
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EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber's Rehab Death Link Revealed

A link between Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber and a death connected to rehab has been revealed.
Source: MEGA

A link between Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber and a death connected to rehab has been revealed.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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The owner of the California rehab facility where supermodel Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, died of a suspected overdose reportedly had his psychology license denied over a prior arrest involving drugs and a minor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Reza Nabavi – now the owner of Resolutions Living, where Presley, 27, was found dead on Sept. 20 – was cuffed in February 2002 after Oakland police found him snoozing in a car in a spot said to be notorious for narcotic and prostitution activity.

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Nabavi's Drug Arrests and Troubled Past Exposed

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Presley Gerber reportedly died of a suspected overdose at Resolutions Living.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Presley Gerber reportedly died of a suspected overdose at Resolutions Living.

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Official documents say Nabavi, then 25, was with a 15-year-old girl, who claimed to not know Nabavi very well and that she was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Lawmen said Nabavi's vehicle contained meth, marijuana, a hunting knife, a handgun and ammunition.

In May 2002, Nabavi pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

He was arrested again shortly afterward for possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia after allegedly agreeing to sell meth to an informant. He again pleaded no contest and was given another 36 months of probation.

Two years later, Nabavi submitted an application to the California Board of Psychology for registration as a psychologist after earning his Ph.D., but was denied. Nabavi was eventually able to register as a psychological assistant in January 2006.

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Presley Gerber's Final Hours Before His Tragic Death

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Gerber reportedly entered Resolutions Living just one day before his death.
Source: MEGA

Gerber reportedly entered Resolutions Living just one day before his death.

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The following month, that registration was revoked but stayed, meaning Nabavi could keep it as long as he complied with specific probationary terms, including psychological evaluations, drug and alcohol treatment, monitoring and random testing, according to the California Board of Psychology.

Nabavi, now 50, was finally able to register as a psychologist in December 2006, and seven years later, the doc opened Resolutions Living in Santa Monica, Calif.

Presley entered the facility just one day before his passing. A source claimed at the time he was "visibly under the influence."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Presley's desperate desire for sobriety may have played a role in his heartbreaking death as a source said he was determined to "get clean" – "even if it meant dabbling in alternative treatments."

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Presley Gerber Was 'Absolutely Terrified' of Controversial Drug Treatment

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Cindy Crawford's son, Gerber, said he received a 'preibogaine flood dose' at a Mexican clinic.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Cindy Crawford's son, Gerber, said he received a 'preibogaine flood dose' at a Mexican clinic.

In March, the troubled model revealed he was given a "preibogaine flood dose" at a Mexican treatment clinic.

Derived from an African shrub, ibogaine is reported to help symptoms of withdrawal, anxiety and depression – but is classified as a controlled substance in the U.S., and even Presley admitted he was "absolutely terrified" by the controversial alternative.

Presley's death remains under investigation.

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