Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Says Being Presley Gerber's Sister Was Her 'Favorite Thing' About Herself in Heartbreaking Tribute After Brother's Sudden Death: 'The One True Love of My Life'

image of Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber posted about the passing of her brother, Presley Gerber, on social media.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2026, Updated 2:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kaia Gerber mourned the loss of her brother, Presley Gerber, in a heartbreaking tribute nearly a month after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her post comes just an hour after their mother, Cindy Crawford, shared her own emotional message about Presley's death.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Have the Words'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kaia Gerber said she 'didn't have the words' to describe the loss.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber said she 'didn't have the words' to describe the loss.

Kaia posted a lengthy post on October 18 as she grieved the loss of her brother at just 27 years old.

"prez, i don't have the words. and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn't need them all along. words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. and how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief. i've read all of the books and i have none of the answers. my articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you. i am, quite literally, down on my f------ knees," she shared.

"you know how much i loved being your sister. it has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. i came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. i had more love for you than i knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, i'm certain it's going to swallow me whole," Kaia added.

Presley reportedly died in a rehab facility from a suspected overdose just one day after he checked himself in.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @KAIAGERBER/INSTAGRAM

Kaia Gerber made her tribute post for her brother on October 18.

Article continues below advertisement

'Loving You Was the Easiest Thing in the World'

image of Kaia Gerber said Presley Gerber was 'inherently good.'
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber said Presley Gerber was 'inherently good.'

The mourning sister went on, "you believed - always believed - in people. you met cruelty not with anger, but with confusion. and curiosity. you believed people were inherently good because, presley, you are inherently good. and somehow, through all of it, i got to be your sister, your lucky eternal witness, watching you do the most hard-core, heavy metal thing anyone can do: you stayed soft."

Kaia called Presley her "ultimate teacher" and recalled a memory of getting her ears pierced with his support.

"to say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. i was born loving you. i will die loving you. there was never anything else," the model declared.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Party Sucks So Bad Without You, Prez'

image of Kaia Gerber called Presley her 'best buddy' and 'my great protector.'
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber called Presley her 'best buddy' and 'my great protector.'

Kaia concluded her lengthy post saying, "my darling brother, i do adore you. i love my brother. my brother is dead. and this party sucks so bad without you, prez. my best buddy, my great protector, the hardest i've ever laughed and the one true love of my life - you lit all of my candles and took all of my monsters away. and i love you. and i love you. and i love you. only you know how much. thank you for being here."

She included videos and a picture of the pair as children, as well as a poem called 'The Gate.'

The model captioned her emotional post with, "i love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford Speaks Out for the First Time Since 'Sweet' Son Presley Gerber's Death Nearly One Month After His Passing: 'We Are Beyond Heartbroken'

image of R.J. Mitte

R.J. Mitte's Mom Reveals She Urged 'Breaking Bad' Star to Seek Therapy Before His Sudden Death at 34: 'Parents Should Listen to Their Children'

Cindy Crawford's Tribute to Presley Gerber

image of Cindy Crawford also posted about Presley Gerber's death.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford also posted about Presley Gerber's death.

Cindy also made an emotional post about her son, calling him "a sweet, beautiful soul."

"We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia," she wrote in part.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.