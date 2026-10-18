Kaia Gerber Says Being Presley Gerber's Sister Was Her 'Favorite Thing' About Herself in Heartbreaking Tribute After Brother's Sudden Death: 'The One True Love of My Life'
Oct. 18 2026, Updated 2:54 p.m. ET
Kaia Gerber mourned the loss of her brother, Presley Gerber, in a heartbreaking tribute nearly a month after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her post comes just an hour after their mother, Cindy Crawford, shared her own emotional message about Presley's death.
'I Don't Have the Words'
Kaia posted a lengthy post on October 18 as she grieved the loss of her brother at just 27 years old.
"prez, i don't have the words. and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn't need them all along. words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. and how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief. i've read all of the books and i have none of the answers. my articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you. i am, quite literally, down on my f------ knees," she shared.
"you know how much i loved being your sister. it has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. i came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. i had more love for you than i knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, i'm certain it's going to swallow me whole," Kaia added.
Presley reportedly died in a rehab facility from a suspected overdose just one day after he checked himself in.
'Loving You Was the Easiest Thing in the World'
The mourning sister went on, "you believed - always believed - in people. you met cruelty not with anger, but with confusion. and curiosity. you believed people were inherently good because, presley, you are inherently good. and somehow, through all of it, i got to be your sister, your lucky eternal witness, watching you do the most hard-core, heavy metal thing anyone can do: you stayed soft."
Kaia called Presley her "ultimate teacher" and recalled a memory of getting her ears pierced with his support.
"to say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. i was born loving you. i will die loving you. there was never anything else," the model declared.
'This Party Sucks So Bad Without You, Prez'
Kaia concluded her lengthy post saying, "my darling brother, i do adore you. i love my brother. my brother is dead. and this party sucks so bad without you, prez. my best buddy, my great protector, the hardest i've ever laughed and the one true love of my life - you lit all of my candles and took all of my monsters away. and i love you. and i love you. and i love you. only you know how much. thank you for being here."
She included videos and a picture of the pair as children, as well as a poem called 'The Gate.'
The model captioned her emotional post with, "i love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother."
Cindy Crawford's Tribute to Presley Gerber
Cindy also made an emotional post about her son, calling him "a sweet, beautiful soul."
"We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia," she wrote in part.