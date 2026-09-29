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Home > News > Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber 'Struggling Emotionally' to Plan Tragic Son Presley's Funeral

picture of Cindy Crawford, presley Gerber and Rande Gerber
Source: MEGA

CIndy Crawford and Rande Gerber are reportedly struggling to organize their son Presley's funeral following his tragic death.

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Sept. 29 2026, Updated 12:56 p.m. ET

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Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are struggling to plan the funeral for their late son Presley, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the devastated couple intend to organize an "intimate memorial" for Presley, who died of a suspected overdose earlier this month aged 27.

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'They're Still Figuring Out What To Do'

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picture of Cindy Crawford, presley Gerber and Rande Gerber
Source: MEGA

The family hopes to organize an intimate service, according to a source.

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"They’re still deciding where they want to honor Presley," a source told People. "It's hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally. Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there."

A second source also shared the family is “still figuring out what to do in terms of a memorial.”

"They want to keep it very intimate, but there’s so many people in Presley's life who loved him, the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high," added the source. "The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach."

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Cindy and Rande 'Tried Everything They Could' to Help Presley

picture of Cindy Crawford, kaia Gerber and Rande Gerber
Source: MEGA

Cindy and Rande, plus daughter Kaia, never gave up hope of Presley beating addiction.

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RadarOnline.com previously reported that Cindy, 60, and Rande, 64, "tried everything they could" to help Presley beat his addiction.

The couple "hired more than one sober coach," who were with the model around the clock, and offered "so many types of homeopathic therapies," sources close to the couple have claimed.

Presley passed away in a luxury rehab center after a suspected overdose, leaving his family “inconsolable.”

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Presley 'Did Not Appear Sober' at Rehab Center

picture of presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley died during stay at Santa Monica rehab center.

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"Presley had periods when he was doing really well, but had been struggling lately. The family was worried about him," a source told People. "They’ve always been there for him and tried to help him so many times over the years. Now they're asking themselves what else they could have done. It’s heartbreaking, because they never gave up on him."

Another insider close to Presley's younger sister, Kaia, 25, also shared how she’s doing amid the news.

"There are almost no words for what Kaia’s going through right now. She’s shaken and still in disbelief. Family and friends have rallied around her. She doesn’t want to be alone and has people with her around the clock."

As Radar reported, Presley allegedly "did not appear sober" at the Santa Monica rehab center on the day of his enrollment.

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picture of presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

The model had longstanding issues with drugs.

The next day, Santa Monica police and emergency responders were called to the facility. Officers arrived around 9:35 a.m., and paramedics attempted to provide life-saving care. Sadly, they couldn't save Presley.

Last week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination of his body.

However, the cause and manner of Presley's death have yet to be announced while additional testing and studies are completed.

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