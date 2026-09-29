Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber 'Struggling Emotionally' to Plan Tragic Son Presley's Funeral

"Presley had periods when he was doing really well, but had been struggling lately. The family was worried about him," a source told People. "They’ve always been there for him and tried to help him so many times over the years. Now they're asking themselves what else they could have done. It’s heartbreaking, because they never gave up on him."

Another insider close to Presley's younger sister, Kaia, 25, also shared how she’s doing amid the news.

"There are almost no words for what Kaia’s going through right now. She’s shaken and still in disbelief. Family and friends have rallied around her. She doesn’t want to be alone and has people with her around the clock."

As Radar reported, Presley allegedly "did not appear sober" at the Santa Monica rehab center on the day of his enrollment.