EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris — The Man Behind the Legend After His Family Reveals His Many, Many Layers
April 9 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Chuck Norris, the ultimate Hollywood tough guy who parlayed his martial arts mastery into an enduring career as an action hero, died on March 19 at age 86, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nine days before Norris passed away following a medical emergency in Hawaii, the Walker, Texas Ranger star shared an Instagram video of himself and a sparring partner on his 86th birthday and assured fans, "I don't age. I level up."
But not long afterward, the karate king died suddenly, according to his family, who added he was "at peace," "surrounded" by loved ones.
Family Honors Chuck’s Complex Legacy
"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the family's statement read.
"He lived his life with faith, purpose and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."
Chuck was known for his discipline and devotion to his Christian faith – but he later copped to an extramarital affair resulting in a love child.
Chuck's Cheating Scandal
While serving in California with the U.S. Air Force in 1962, he cheated on first wife, Dianne Holechek with 19-year-old Johanna Brady. But Norris split without knowing the fling resulted in a pregnancy – until he received a child support request two years later for his daughter Dina.
"It was a terrible sin," confessed Norris, who didn't meet Dina until 1991 after she contacted him by letter – two years after he and high school sweetheart Dianne ended their 31-year marriage.
Norris, who was married to Gena O'Kelley from 1998 until his death, shared that Dina quickly became part of his "big joyful family," which included four additional kids.
Chuck Norris’ Rise to Icon
The talented titan's acting career kicked into high gear when he faced off against pal Bruce Lee in 1972's Return of the Dragon. He went on to headline successful films such as Missing in Action, The Delta Force and Sidekicks. But his role in Walker, Texas Ranger, which aired on CBS from 1993 to 2001, brought him global fame.
Chuck defied fate in 2017 when he stared death in the face and was zapped back to life TWICE after suffering two massive heart attacks and made a miraculous recovery.
This time, sadly, he wasn't so lucky.
"To some who know little of my martial arts or film careers but perhaps grew up with Walker, Texas Ranger, it seems that I have become a somewhat mythical superhero icon," Norris wrote in the foreword to The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book.
"I am flattered and humbled."