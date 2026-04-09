EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris — The Man Behind the Legend After His Family Reveals His Many, Many Layers

Chuck Norris, the ultimate Hollywood tough guy who parlayed his martial arts mastery into an enduring career as an action hero, died on March 19 at age 86, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nine days before Norris passed away following a medical emergency in Hawaii, the Walker, Texas Ranger star shared an Instagram video of himself and a sparring partner on his 86th birthday and assured fans, "I don't age. I level up."

But not long afterward, the karate king died suddenly, according to his family, who added he was "at peace," "surrounded" by loved ones.