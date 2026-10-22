EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Reeve's Son Reveals Cancer Battle
Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Tragedy continues to stalk the family of late Superman star Christopher Reeve, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a cruel twist of fate, the actor's son Will Reeve, 34, is battling back after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.
Will Reeve's Cancer Battle Brings Back Painful Family Memories
Reeve revealed the anguish has stirred up painful memories of his father's struggles after he became a quadriplegic and his mother's treatment for lung cancer.
He was just 2 years old when his famous father was thrown from a horse and left paralyzed from the neck down in 1995. The once strapping star died at age 52 in 2004.
Disaster struck again two years later when his mother, Dana [Reeve], died from lung cancer at 44, leaving Will orphaned at 13.
His cancer battle began when he noticed a lump this past April.
"I assumed it was nothing or would go away," said Will, but his wife of three months, Amanda, encouraged him to get an ultrasound.
Will Reeve Undergoes Grueling Surgeries and Chemotherapy After Cancer Spreads
"Stunned" to learn it was cancer, he underwent surgery in May to remove the cancerous t------ and also banked sperm so the couple can start a family in the future.
They hoped their cancer journey would be "a momentary blip," said Will, but additional tests showed he had an aggressive form of the disease and it had spread.
He underwent a six-hour surgery in June to remove dozens of lymph nodes in his abdomen and then endured two rounds of chemotherapy.
Ironically, he underwent chemo at the same hospital where his mother died of lung cancer.
Cancer-Free Will Reeve Honors Parents by Sharing His Story
Now, a cancer-free Will is following the example of his parents – who launched the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to fight for spinal cord injury awareness and research – and sharing his experience.
"I was raised to share one's struggle if, in doing so, that might help others," said Will, a correspondent for Good Morning America.
"Watching my parents take the adversity they faced and repurpose it into something hopeful left a major impact on my life and how I try to live it."