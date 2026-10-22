EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Reeve's Son Reveals Cancer Battle

In a cruel twist of fate, the actor's son Will Reeve , 34, is battling back after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.

Tragedy continues to stalk the family of late Superman star Christopher Reeve , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Will Reeve underwent surgery and chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer.

Reeve revealed the anguish has stirred up painful memories of his father's struggles after he became a quadriplegic and his mother's treatment for lung cancer.

He was just 2 years old when his famous father was thrown from a horse and left paralyzed from the neck down in 1995. The once strapping star died at age 52 in 2004.

Disaster struck again two years later when his mother, Dana [Reeve], died from lung cancer at 44, leaving Will orphaned at 13.

His cancer battle began when he noticed a lump this past April.

"I assumed it was nothing or would go away," said Will, but his wife of three months, Amanda, encouraged him to get an ultrasound.