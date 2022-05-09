Christina Haack & Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Spend Mother's Day In Hospital After Son Experiences Appendix Attack

“Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents,” Haack wrote in an Instagram post late Sunday night. “After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning.”

“Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain,” she continued, “luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits.”

“The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone.”