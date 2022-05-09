Christina Haack & Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Spend Mother's Day In Hospital After Son Experiences Appendix Attack
Christina Haack and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa spent a dramatic Mother’s Day together in the hospital after their 6-year-old son underwent surgery following a “very scary” appendix attack that left him in “excruciating pain.”
Although Haack and El Moussa divorced in 2018, the former Flip or Flop co-stars came together and spent Sunday at Children's Health of Orange County after their son Brayden experienced “excruciating pain” and was forced to undergo an emergency appendectomy.
“Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents,” Haack wrote in an Instagram post late Sunday night. “After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning.”
“Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain,” she continued, “luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits.”
“The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early. Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone.”
El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae Young also took to Instagram to reveal their “interesting 24 hours” following Brayden’s health scare.
"Last night we were at the CHOC Gala and this morning we were at CHOC hospital waiting for Brayden to get out of surgery," El Moussa wrote. "He was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room."
"He's such a strong boy and of course he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy," he continued. "Very scary day."
As Radar reported, Haack and her son Brayden’s health scare on Sunday came just days after her ex-husband Ant Anstead requested full custody of the former couple’s 2-year-old son Hudson – a request that was ultimately denied by an Orange County Superior Court judge.
“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Haack said shortly after Anstead’s surprise custody request. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."
“I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them,” she added.
The judge reportedly ruled against Anstead in the request because the 43-year-old Wheeler Dealers not only had “insufficient showing” to support his accusations against Haack, but he also failed to provide his ex-wife with enough notice regarding the demand for full custody.
Instead, the former couple will have to wait until June 28 to argue their case in court.