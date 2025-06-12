EXCLUSIVE: Christie Brinkley's Daughter's Eating Disorder Nightmare — And How She Developed it to Try and Live Up to Famous Mom's Image

In Brinkley's new memoir, Uptown Girl, the 71-year-old discussed 26-year-old Sailor, as well as her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray, and son Jack.

"Having kids is probably one of the areas that's the toughest. Dealing with a certain amount of celebrity and the scrutiny that goes along with it is hard," she said in the podcast. "When that overlaps and they start scrutinizing your kids and comparing? That really hurts."

Brinkley continued: "It’s the one thing that I can say has been the biggest bummer of being famous because you never want what you are doing to hurt anybody. And Alexa, she really got hurt by things that the media would say about her, and continued to say about her through the years. It was really hard on her, and it really affected her, and I think it's really hard."