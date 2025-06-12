EXCLUSIVE: Christie Brinkley's Daughter's Eating Disorder Nightmare — And How She Developed it to Try and Live Up to Famous Mom's Image
Christie Brinkley has revealed her daughter, Sailor, developed an eating disorder after feeling pressure to live up to her ultra-famous mother's image, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brinkley spilled it all during her appearance on the Totally Booked with Zibby podcast, where she also discussed her ex-husband, Billy Joel.
Mama Bear Mentality
In Brinkley's new memoir, Uptown Girl, the 71-year-old discussed 26-year-old Sailor, as well as her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray, and son Jack.
"Having kids is probably one of the areas that's the toughest. Dealing with a certain amount of celebrity and the scrutiny that goes along with it is hard," she said in the podcast. "When that overlaps and they start scrutinizing your kids and comparing? That really hurts."
Brinkley continued: "It’s the one thing that I can say has been the biggest bummer of being famous because you never want what you are doing to hurt anybody. And Alexa, she really got hurt by things that the media would say about her, and continued to say about her through the years. It was really hard on her, and it really affected her, and I think it's really hard."
"My other two came 10 years later, and Sailor, who got compared to me for looking like me, had difficulty with that because she struggled with her weight," Brinkley admitted. "She dabbled in modeling, but she didn't really love it. It wasn't her thing, but when she was younger and she dabbled in it, she thought, 'Now I have to look like a model and I have to lose weight.'"
The author said: "It was rough on her, too, and she got an eating disorder and she got anorexic, and it's just tough.
"So now I say to them: look at somebody like Kate Hudson, who is so well adjusted. She's got Goldie Hawn, super famous, and Kurt Russell... and she keeps doing things..."
Brinkley's Rollercoaster Marriage to Billy Joel
Brinkley concluded: "I think the best advice that I can give is to just keep charging ahead and don't let anything slow you down."
The Vegas Vacation actress also touched on marriage to Joel in her memoir, making it clear her intention was "never to hurt him."
"But I needed to explain myself, like why would I ever have walked away from that relationship that was so wonderful, that was so just beautiful," she said during her chat.
"But there was something that I couldn't compete with, that I tried and I tried to come at it from every angle I knew how. I tried to make our life as perfect as I could, his life as perfect as I could. And I tried, but I had to do something, just to preserve my own soul at that time."
Brinkley, who was married to the Piano Man hitmaker from 1985 to 1994, revealed he not only had issues with alcohol, but she believed Joel may have been having an affair.
"To this day, Billy continues to deny ever having had affairs, and I've always believed him," she said. "But on that New Year's Day in 1994, when he did finally straggle home, I asked him to leave."
While Brinkley "never wanted to end things" with the singer, the "other woman" became their marriage's last straw.
Before Joel, Brinkley had been married to French artist Jean-François Allaux from 1973 to 1981.
She also tied the knot to Richard Taubman in 1994, in a marriage that lasted a year, and was married to architect Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008.