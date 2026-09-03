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EXCLUSIVE: Family Killer Chris Watts 'Planning Prison Wedding With New Girlfriend'

Chris Watts reportedly plans a prison wedding with his new girlfriend while serving a life sentence.
Source: COLORADO DOC / MEGA

Chris Watts is allegedly planning a prison wedding with his new girlfriend while serving a life sentence.

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Sept. 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Convicted killer Christopher Watts plans to wed a woman he met while serving time for murdering his pregnant wife and children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Realtor Lizzie Henderson, 39, has reportedly applied to marry the evil sicko, 41, behind bars and is already going by the name "Lizzie Watts"!

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Henderson Moves Closer to Watts

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Lizzie Henderson reportedly applied to marry Christopher Watts in prison.
Source: MEGA

Lizzie Henderson reportedly applied to marry Christopher Watts in prison.

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She's ditched her home in Ohio and moved to Wisconsin so she can be closer to her depraved husband-to-be at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

Henderson has also been snapped wearing a wedding ring and reportedly filed an application to legally change her last name to Watts.

According to prison logs, she visited Watts nearly two dozen times in 2025 and spent Christmas Day 2024 with him.

Lisa Johnson, who was visiting a loved one at the facility last summer, says she was "shocked" to see Henderson and Watts together.

Henderson was "googly-eyed" over Watts and "really excited to take a picture with him," Johnson revealed.

DCI rules prohibit inmates from physical contact until the visit ends, when they are given 10 seconds to embrace – and Watts took full advantage.

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Watts and Henderson Exchange 'I Love You's

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Lisa Johnson said Henderson appeared excited during a visit with Watts.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Johnson said Henderson appeared excited during a visit with Watts.

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The jailed killer kissed Henderson passionately and the two "hugged their whole 10 seconds" while locking lips, Johnson said.

As they parted, Johnson heard Watts say: "I'll see you next time."

Henderson said: "I can't wait to see you again. I love you," and Watts allegedly replied: 'I love you too," according to Johnson.

In an unbelievably heinous crime, Watts annihilated his entire family on Aug. 13, 2018.

He later admitted the crime was driven in part by his desire to be with his then-mistress.

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Watts Serving Five Life Sentences

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Shanann Watts and her children were killed in August 2018.
Source: MEGA

Shanann Watts and her children were killed in August 2018.

Watts pleaded guilty in November 2018 to nine charges in connection with the deaths of his pregnant wife, Shanann, 34, their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and their unborn child, a boy, in Frederick, Colo.

He was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus 48 years for the unlawful termination of Shanann's pregnancy and 36 years for tampering with a deceased body.

When Henderson's brother Johnny, who's jailed in Ohio for sexual assault, learned his sister is involved with Watts, he said: "I am shocked. That is kind of bad. It is kind of messed up."

The quotation before "I love you too" appears to use mismatched single and double quotation marks in the original image. It has been retained as printed, with the curled marks converted to straight marks.

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