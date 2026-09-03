EXCLUSIVE: Family Killer Chris Watts 'Planning Prison Wedding With New Girlfriend'

She's ditched her home in Ohio and moved to Wisconsin so she can be closer to her depraved husband-to-be at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

Henderson has also been snapped wearing a wedding ring and reportedly filed an application to legally change her last name to Watts.

According to prison logs, she visited Watts nearly two dozen times in 2025 and spent Christmas Day 2024 with him.

Lisa Johnson, who was visiting a loved one at the facility last summer, says she was "shocked" to see Henderson and Watts together.

Henderson was "googly-eyed" over Watts and "really excited to take a picture with him," Johnson revealed.

DCI rules prohibit inmates from physical contact until the visit ends, when they are given 10 seconds to embrace – and Watts took full advantage.