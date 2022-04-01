Chris Rock Stops Audience Member In Their Tracks After They Curse Out Will Smith During Stand-Up Show

After the former SNL comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during the 94th Academy Awards, Jada's husband, and later Best Actor winner, stormed the stage and smacked Rock across the face.

Rock did address the incident Wednesday during his first show since the assault but warned the sold-out crowd that it wouldn't be the crux of the show.

"I don't have a bunch of s--t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend," he said. "I'm still kind of processing what happened."

He reassured the crowd, "at some point, I'll talk about that s--t. And it will be serious and funny."