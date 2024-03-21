Former 'Zoey 101' Star Chris Massey Speaks Out After Mother Faces Criticism Over Support of Ex-Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider

Angela entered the conversation after the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV aired earlier this week, giving a never-before-seen look into the "toxic and dangerous culture" of popular '90s and early 2000s kids TV shows.

"Dan Schneider. You are awesome. You are a genius. I can't thank this guy enough for the opportunity he gave my son @chrismasseytmb and my family. BLAME THE PARENTS NOT DAN," she posted over a photo of the producer, sparking immense criticism online.

Angela doubled down in a video, noting that Schneider was kind and supportive toward her son. Chris' mom also shared that she has no plans to watch the Quiet On Set docuseries.