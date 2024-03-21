Former 'Zoey 101' Star Chris Massey Speaks Out After Mother Faces Criticism Over Support of Ex-Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider
Former Zoey 101 star Chris Massey will soon come forward with his own statement after his mother, Angela, came under fire for her public support of ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"My story will be told from me ... not from a parent, a friend, a co-worker ... ME!!! and only ME ... so please stop messaging me about what my mom said ... respectfully," Chris wrote in a post shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday.
Angela entered the conversation after the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV aired earlier this week, giving a never-before-seen look into the "toxic and dangerous culture" of popular '90s and early 2000s kids TV shows.
"Dan Schneider. You are awesome. You are a genius. I can't thank this guy enough for the opportunity he gave my son @chrismasseytmb and my family. BLAME THE PARENTS NOT DAN," she posted over a photo of the producer, sparking immense criticism online.
Angela doubled down in a video, noting that Schneider was kind and supportive toward her son. Chris' mom also shared that she has no plans to watch the Quiet On Set docuseries.
"When I said that it was the parents' fault, who allows their children to get a ride with a staff member to work, who allows their children to spend the night with staff members? That's what I was talking about," Angela explained.
"I have really tough skin, and that don't bother me," she said of the backlash.
Within the docuseries, former child star Drake Bell revealed he was the minor sexually assaulted by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck, who was found guilty of two charges, sentenced to 16 months in prison, and registered as a sex offender.
- Dan Schneider Faces Bombshell Abuse Accusations From Former Nickelodeon Stars, Claim He Pushed For 'Sexualized' Scenes
- 'Yellowstone' in Jeopardy as Stars Demand Per-Episode Raises and to Be Featured Before Matthew McConaughey in Credits: Report
- 'Dynasty' Actor Rock Hudson Agonized Over Kissing Scenes With Costar Linda Evans After AIDS Diagnosis: 'I Know He Was Protecting Me'
Schneider, for his part, was accused of "sexualizing" children’s skits and creating an "uncomfortable" work environment, claims he addressed to The Hollywood Reporter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Watching over the past two nights was very difficult — me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."
Schneider added, "I wish I could go back, especially to those earlier years of my career, and bring the growth and the experience that I have now and just do a better job."