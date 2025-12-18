Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin's Revenge Romance! Singer's Hot New Fling With Sophie Turner Is a 'Sad Attempt' to Win Back His Ex Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin is pursuing Sophie Turner in what insiders call a sad attempt to win back ex Dakota Johnson.
Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Chris Martin has apparently moved on from girlfriend of eight years, Dakota Johnson – but emotionally, said a source, "he's still hung up on her."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Coldplay frontman, 48, has been courting Sophie Turner, who is newly single since her split from Peregrine Pearson, since his summer breakup.

Trying To Win Dakota Back

Sources said Chris Martin has been courting Sophie Turner since his breakup with Dakota Johnson.
Still, a source said it's just an attempt to grab Johnson's attention.

"He tried several times to lure Dakota back, but she was determined to break the toxic cycle," the insider said.

The former couple started dating in 2017, and Dakota, 36, began quietly wearing an emerald engagement ring in 2020.

Chris' Romance Regrets

Johnson is said to have ended things with Martin, who previously 'consciously uncoupled' from Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014.
The source insisted Martin, who "consciously uncoupled" from Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014, "was on the fence about marriage and kept dangling that carrot and never following through."

Now that Johnson has finally left, "Chris is trying to move on, but there's a real sadness when he speaks about Dakota. He has a lot of regret."

