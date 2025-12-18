EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin's Revenge Romance! Singer's Hot New Fling With Sophie Turner Is a 'Sad Attempt' to Win Back His Ex Dakota Johnson
Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Chris Martin has apparently moved on from girlfriend of eight years, Dakota Johnson – but emotionally, said a source, "he's still hung up on her."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Coldplay frontman, 48, has been courting Sophie Turner, who is newly single since her split from Peregrine Pearson, since his summer breakup.
Trying To Win Dakota Back
Still, a source said it's just an attempt to grab Johnson's attention.
"He tried several times to lure Dakota back, but she was determined to break the toxic cycle," the insider said.
The former couple started dating in 2017, and Dakota, 36, began quietly wearing an emerald engagement ring in 2020.
Chris' Romance Regrets
The source insisted Martin, who "consciously uncoupled" from Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014, "was on the fence about marriage and kept dangling that carrot and never following through."
Now that Johnson has finally left, "Chris is trying to move on, but there's a real sadness when he speaks about Dakota. He has a lot of regret."