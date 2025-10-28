Your tip
Chris Martin, 48, 'Secretly Dating Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner, 29, as Coldplay Frontman Bids to Get Over Failed Engagement to Ex Dakota Johnson

picture of Chris Martin and Sophie Turner
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin is secretly dating fellow Brit Sophie Turner as he bids to get over his failed engagement to Dakota Johnson.

Oct. 27 2025, Published 11:33 p.m. ET

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is over getting his split from Dakota Johnson by romancing Sophie Turner.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 48, enjoyed a secret date with the Game of Thrones actress, who recently endured her own break-up with aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine "Perry" Pearson after nearly two years together.

Moving On From Dakota Johnson

picture of Dakota Johnson
Source: MEGA

Martin's blossoming romance with Turner is his first since split from Johnson.

Martin, who famously "consciously uncoupled" from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, has been in London this summer with a string of Wembley dates as part of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres tour.

Turner, 29, who was previously married to Joe Jonas, is a big Coldplay fan, having received a special birthday message from the singer, which was organized by her ex-husband.

In the video, which was taken in 2020 from Jonas’s show Cup of Joe, Turner was surprised for her birthday by her ex-husband, 36, with a video of her new love interest.

Sitting in a restaurant, Jonas passed the actress his phone, explaining, "I have someone who wants to say happy birthday.

Coldplay Superfan

picture of Chris Martin
Source: MEGA

'Game of Thrones' star Turner is a huge fan of Coldplay and Martin.

Holding her hands to her face in shock, Turner squealed, "It's Chris Martin!"

He said: "This is Chris from Coldplay. I wanted to say on behalf of me and the even more handsome members of our band, have the best day, and I am sending you all my love, and I hope you're having the best time."

The singer signed off the video, "Thanks for being awesome, bye," and blew a kiss to the camera.

Turner looked thrilled as she held back tears, "I'm not going to cry on camera," she said, before holding her hands to her face and passing Jonas his phone back.

Relationship Breakdown

picture of Sophie Turner
Source: MEGA

Turner recently split from boyfriend of two years, Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson

The actress famously married ex Jonas in 2019, and the pair share two children, daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two.

The former couple finalized their divorce in September 2024, a little over a year after the Jonas Brothers star filed for separation.

Meanwhile, Martin and Fifty Shades of Grey star Johnson, 36, were first romantically linked in 2017 following his 2015 divorce from Paltrow, 53, with whom he shares two children.

They secretly got engaged several years later, but in June of this year, the notoriously private couple decided to part ways after nearly a decade together.

RadarOnline.com revealed at the time, Johnson was fed up with waiting for Martin to decide on a wedding date.

The source claimed: "She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding."

In addition to wedding plans stalling, insiders also claimed they clashed over starting a family.

picture of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Source: MEGA

Turner was married to Joe Jonas for five years and they share two children.

They said: "They broke up over Chris Martin not wanting to have more kids."

According to the insider, it was a topic that came up often over the course of their relationship and something they went "back and forth on issues for years."

Sources also claimed 50 Shades of Grey star Johnson’s fondness for raunchy roles also irked Martin, as the actress was avoiding taking on flesh-bearing parts because of the Yellow singer.

Insiders claimed the actress was "being manipulated" by her older partner, and said her inner circle questioned the impact the relationship was having on her career.

