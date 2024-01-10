Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race
Chris Christie has officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, RadarOnline.com has learned, calling it a "sad day" while revealing his work is not yet over.
"It's the right thing for me to do," the former New Jersey Governor said on Wednesday while pushing for Americans to vote wisely.
"From the moment I got into the race, the decision that I made was really simple," he said. "We want to change this party and if we want to change this country, it's hard work. It's not easy… I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win."
Insiders familiar with his plans said just hours ago that he would formally suspend his campaign before a crowd in New Hampshire tonight.
Journalist Mark Halperin broke the news on his Substack, citing two sources who claimed his endorsement will come at a later date after Christie briefed allies.
Analysts believe the politician and staunch critic of former president Donald Trump being out of the race may pave the way for Republican rival Nikki Haley to boost her numbers in New Hampshire, where Christie had found an appeal among anti-Trump voters.
News about Christie's departure broke hours just hours shy of a final GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses.
Trump opted out of appearing in the CNN debate, where South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will face off after Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy failed to qualify.
The latter predicted the "fake" CNN debate held in Iowa would be the "most boring in modern history," while stating that his campaign will be doing a live-audience show tonight with conservative podcaster Tim Pool in Des Moines.
Trump will instead appear on a Fox News town hall.
During his dropout announcement today, Christie warned voters that should Trump become president again he would make choices based on his own needs rather than America's.
"I've said from the beginning, that if I didn't see a path to winning, that I would get out," Christie said today. "I got plenty of titles. The only reason to do this is to win."
Christie noted the presidential race has always been bigger than himself and is about the future of America, adding that he has taken on Trump without fearing backlash.
The politician previously launched his campaign at a June 2023 town hall in New Hampshire, during which he spoke about the repercussions of Trump becoming commander-in-chief again.
"Beware of the leader in this country, who you have handed leadership to, who has never made a mistake, who has never done anything wrong," Christie said at the time. "Who when something goes wrong it's always someone else's fault. And who has never lost."