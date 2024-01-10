Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

chris christie dropping out presidential race pp
Source: MEGA

Former N.J. governor Chris Christie has exited the 2024 presidential election race.

By:

Jan. 10 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Chris Christie has officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, RadarOnline.com has learned, calling it a "sad day" while revealing his work is not yet over.

"It's the right thing for me to do," the former New Jersey Governor said on Wednesday while pushing for Americans to vote wisely.

Article continues below advertisement

"From the moment I got into the race, the decision that I made was really simple," he said. "We want to change this party and if we want to change this country, it's hard work. It's not easy… I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win."

Insiders familiar with his plans said just hours ago that he would formally suspend his campaign before a crowd in New Hampshire tonight.

Journalist Mark Halperin broke the news on his Substack, citing two sources who claimed his endorsement will come at a later date after Christie briefed allies.

Article continues below advertisement

Analysts believe the politician and staunch critic of former president Donald Trump being out of the race may pave the way for Republican rival Nikki Haley to boost her numbers in New Hampshire, where Christie had found an appeal among anti-Trump voters.

News about Christie's departure broke hours just hours shy of a final GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses.

Trump opted out of appearing in the CNN debate, where South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will face off after Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy failed to qualify.

The latter predicted the "fake" CNN debate held in Iowa would be the "most boring in modern history," while stating that his campaign will be doing a live-audience show tonight with conservative podcaster Tim Pool in Des Moines.

MORE ON:
Chris Christie
Article continues below advertisement
chris christie dropping out presidential race
Source: MEGA

Christie noted the presidential race has always been bigger than himself and is about the future of America, adding that he has taken on Trump without fearing backlash.

Trump will instead appear on a Fox News town hall.

During his dropout announcement today, Christie warned voters that should Trump become president again he would make choices based on his own needs rather than America's.

"I've said from the beginning, that if I didn't see a path to winning, that I would get out," Christie said today. "I got plenty of titles. The only reason to do this is to win."

Article continues below advertisement
chris christie dropping out presidential race
Source: MEGA

The politician previously launched his campaign at a June 2023 town hall in New Hampshire, during which he spoke about the repercussions of Trump becoming commander-in-chief again.

Christie noted the presidential race has always been bigger than himself and is about the future of America, adding that he has taken on Trump without fearing backlash.

The politician previously launched his campaign at a June 2023 town hall in New Hampshire, during which he spoke about the repercussions of Trump becoming commander-in-chief again.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Beware of the leader in this country, who you have handed leadership to, who has never made a mistake, who has never done anything wrong," Christie said at the time. "Who when something goes wrong it's always someone else's fault. And who has never lost."

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.