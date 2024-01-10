Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

"From the moment I got into the race, the decision that I made was really simple," he said. "We want to change this party and if we want to change this country, it's hard work. It's not easy… I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win."

Insiders familiar with his plans said just hours ago that he would formally suspend his campaign before a crowd in New Hampshire tonight.

Journalist Mark Halperin broke the news on his Substack, citing two sources who claimed his endorsement will come at a later date after Christie briefed allies.