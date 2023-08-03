Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Chris Brown
Exclusive

Court Bombshell! Chris Brown's Bodyguard Claims Dog Who Allegedly Mauled Singer’s Housekeeper Was His Animal

chrisbrown dogs ig pp
Source: mega;
By:

Aug. 3 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chris Brown’s bodyguard says the dog who allegedly tore parts of the singer’s employee’s skins off during a vicious attack was HIS animal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chris was hit with two separate lawsuits over an alleged dog attack at his LA home on December 12, 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown solo
Source: mega

Patricia and Maria Avila, sisters who were hired to clean Chris’ pad, said Maria was attacked by a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades while taking out the trash.

Maria, whose lawsuit seeks $71 million in damages, said the dog ‘savagely’ tore out chunks of her body. She laid covered in blood before an ambulance arrived, the suit alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

The suit said Chris had his team remove the dog from the property before authorities arrived. Patricia’s lawsuit demands damages for the alleged emotional distress she suffers due to witnessing the incident.

Patricia said she deals with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Chris has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed Maria provoked the animal and caused her own injuries. “[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his response read.

chrisbrown dogs ig
Article continues below advertisement

Patricia has been attempting to depose Chris as part of the case but claims he hasn’t committed to a date in months.

In newly filed documents, Patricia said she wants the court to order Brown to have a representative from his company Black Pyramid turn over records in the case. She said the company is the owner of Brown’s home where the attack happened.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown

In addition, she claimed that while she initially believed the dog was owned by Chris, his security guard Emil Lewis claimed to be the owner.

He said that Chris allowed him to have the dog on the property. However, Patricia said the dog had a microchip that showed the animal registered to Brown’s address. The chip listed the owner as a man named Manny Ortiz, Chris’ house manager.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown solo
Source: mega

“In fact, there are two other dogs registered to Manny Ortiz” to Chris’ address, the suit alleged.

Patricia said the documents she demanded from Black Pyramid include all photos, video surveillance, and LAPD reports in connection with the dog attack.

In addition, she asked for all documents pertaining to Manny Ortiz. “No address or telephone number has ever been provided,” the filing said.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown solo
Source: mega

Patricia also asked for all documents concerning the identity of Hades’ owner and all of Chris’ payment of Hades veterinarian bills, “which tends to show the identity of the owner of the dog.”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.