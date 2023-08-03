Court Bombshell! Chris Brown's Bodyguard Claims Dog Who Allegedly Mauled Singer’s Housekeeper Was His Animal
Chris Brown’s bodyguard says the dog who allegedly tore parts of the singer’s employee’s skins off during a vicious attack was HIS animal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chris was hit with two separate lawsuits over an alleged dog attack at his LA home on December 12, 2020.
Patricia and Maria Avila, sisters who were hired to clean Chris’ pad, said Maria was attacked by a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades while taking out the trash.
Maria, whose lawsuit seeks $71 million in damages, said the dog ‘savagely’ tore out chunks of her body. She laid covered in blood before an ambulance arrived, the suit alleged.
The suit said Chris had his team remove the dog from the property before authorities arrived. Patricia’s lawsuit demands damages for the alleged emotional distress she suffers due to witnessing the incident.
Patricia said she deals with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.
Chris has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed Maria provoked the animal and caused her own injuries. “[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his response read.
Patricia has been attempting to depose Chris as part of the case but claims he hasn’t committed to a date in months.
In newly filed documents, Patricia said she wants the court to order Brown to have a representative from his company Black Pyramid turn over records in the case. She said the company is the owner of Brown’s home where the attack happened.
In addition, she claimed that while she initially believed the dog was owned by Chris, his security guard Emil Lewis claimed to be the owner.
He said that Chris allowed him to have the dog on the property. However, Patricia said the dog had a microchip that showed the animal registered to Brown’s address. The chip listed the owner as a man named Manny Ortiz, Chris’ house manager.
“In fact, there are two other dogs registered to Manny Ortiz” to Chris’ address, the suit alleged.
Patricia said the documents she demanded from Black Pyramid include all photos, video surveillance, and LAPD reports in connection with the dog attack.
In addition, she asked for all documents pertaining to Manny Ortiz. “No address or telephone number has ever been provided,” the filing said.
Patricia also asked for all documents concerning the identity of Hades’ owner and all of Chris’ payment of Hades veterinarian bills, “which tends to show the identity of the owner of the dog.”
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.