Court Bombshell! Chris Brown's Bodyguard Claims Dog Who Allegedly Mauled Singer’s Housekeeper Was His Animal

The suit said Chris had his team remove the dog from the property before authorities arrived. Patricia’s lawsuit demands damages for the alleged emotional distress she suffers due to witnessing the incident.

Patricia said she deals with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Chris has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed Maria provoked the animal and caused her own injuries. “[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his response read.