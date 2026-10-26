Chris Brown Slapped With Suspended 8-Month Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty in London Assault Case
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
American R&B singer Chris Brown avoided immediate prison time Monday after being sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, over a 2023 nightclub attack in London.
Brown, 37, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty in July to affray, a public order offense involving the use or threat of unlawful violence.
His vocal coach and co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, 40, was also sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months. Both men were ordered to pay £1,500 in costs.
The sentence means Brown will not serve the eight months immediately. The court's 12-month suspension period leaves the prison term hanging over him if he commits another offense during that time.
About The Attack At Mayfair Club
The case stems from an early-morning altercation on Feb. 19, 2023, at Tape, a private members' club in London's Mayfair district. The victim, music producer Abraham "Abe" Diaw, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with head and knee injuries after the incident.
CCTV footage shown in court showed Brown approaching Diaw and striking him twice on the head with a heavy glass tequila bottle. Prosecutors said Brown then struck Diaw on the shoulder and attempted another blow before Akinlolu joined the attack.
The incident lasted about 17 to 20 seconds, according to evidence presented in court.
Prosecutors said Diaw tried to flee through the club and was kicked while on the floor. He later was found to have a high-grade ligament injury to his knee, according to the court evidence.
Judge Calls Bottle Assault Dangerous
Judge Tony Baumgartner described the violence as serious and said Brown's repeated use of a glass bottle, particularly toward Diaw's head, was "plainly dangerous." He said the attack created a risk of significantly more serious injury.
The judge also made clear that Brown's fame did not warrant special treatment.
"Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment," Baumgartner said, adding that the law applied equally to everyone.
Baumgartner nevertheless considered Brown's guilty plea, stable employment, responsibilities to others and charitable activities when deciding the sentence.
The judge also noted that Brown's previous convictions for violence were years old and had diminished in weight over time.
More Serious Charges Dropped
Brown was arrested in Manchester on May 15, 2025, after returning to the U.K. for his tour. He was initially charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and was later granted bail after agreeing to provide £5 million in security.
The more serious allegations were dropped after Brown pleaded guilty to affray on July 24.
The withdrawn charges included assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon. Akinlolu also pleaded guilty to affray after facing assault-related allegations.
Brown's attorney told the court that he deeply regretted the incident and offered an apology.
Akinlolu's defense said he believed Brown was under attack when he became involved, but acknowledged that his participation quickly developed into the conduct covered by his guilty plea.
Tour Plans And Sentence Conditions
Brown's suspended sentence allows him to avoid immediate imprisonment, and his scheduled concert dates remain on the calendar.
He is currently slated to perform with Usher at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Nov. 5, followed by additional Atlanta shows on Nov. 6, 8, 10 and 11.
The case now leaves Brown facing no immediate jail term but a suspended eight-month sentence for the next year. Akinlolu's four-month sentence was likewise suspended for 12 months.