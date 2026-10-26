Chris Brown Slapped With Suspended 8-Month Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty in London Assault Case

American R&B singer Chris Brown avoided immediate prison time Monday after being sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, over a 2023 nightclub attack in London.

Brown, 37, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty in July to affray, a public order offense involving the use or threat of unlawful violence.

His vocal coach and co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, 40, was also sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months. Both men were ordered to pay £1,500 in costs.

The sentence means Brown will not serve the eight months immediately. The court's 12-month suspension period leaves the prison term hanging over him if he commits another offense during that time.