Child Actor Says He was FIRED by Top Hollywood Agency After He Refused to 'Take My Clothes Off' for Pervy Director

Lawrence appeared on an episode of the Brotherly Love Podcast with his brothers Joey and Andrew, where he recounted how a director linked to a Marvel project asked him to take his clothes off during a meeting.

"There's been many times in my life where I've been propositioned to get a huge role," Lawrence told his siblings. The actor said his agency dropped him after he left a hotel room where he alleges the prominent director "showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, said he needed to take Polaroids of me."

The Boy Meets World star alleged that he was told if he did X, Y and Z, he would be the next big Marvel character.