Child Actor Says He was FIRED by Top Hollywood Agency After He Refused to 'Take My Clothes Off' for Pervy Director
Matthew Lawrence, a 43-year-old former child actor from such films as Mrs. Doubtfire and The Hot Chick, has sensationally claimed he was promised a high-profile role in a Marvel movie if he stripped naked for an award-winning film director, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lawrence appeared on an episode of the Brotherly Love Podcast with his brothers Joey and Andrew, where he recounted how a director linked to a Marvel project asked him to take his clothes off during a meeting.
"There's been many times in my life where I've been propositioned to get a huge role," Lawrence told his siblings. The actor said his agency dropped him after he left a hotel room where he alleges the prominent director "showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, said he needed to take Polaroids of me."
The Boy Meets World star alleged that he was told if he did X, Y and Z, he would be the next big Marvel character.
There's no word on which Marvel director the actor was referring to. He didn't give any names or even say which character he could've potentially landed.
"Not a lot of guys, in my opinion, have come out and talked about this in the industry," Lawrence said. "Now granted, it's probably about a third of what women go through. Men go through this as well … I think our society is less ready to hear that situation is going on with men than they are with women."
He continued saying that #MeToo was "a very good thing" and has led to many terrible people being removed from their positions of power.
- Frail-Looking Gene Hackman, 93, Breaks Cover In New Mexico Two Decades After Retirement
- Bill Murray’s Movie ‘Being Mortal’ Unable To Find Buyer After His 'Inappropriate Behavior' Scandal Derailed Aziz Ansari-Directed Project
- Gérard Depardieu's Sordid, Troubling Past Exposed: French Actor Admitted He Raped Woman At Age 9 — Long Before Sexual Misconduct Investigation
Several Hollywood bigwigs were excommunicated from the entertainment industry due to the #MeToo movement.
The most prominent and arguably most powerful of those caught up in the social movement was film producer Harvey Weinstein. The state of New York started looking into the producer's past, later charging him with several counts of sexual battery after women began to come out with horrific stories involving the 71-year-old movie maker.
Lawrence started working as a child actor when he was just four. His first big break was playing Robin Williams' son in the 1993 family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire.
He also appeared in 69 episodes of ABC's hit sitcom Boy Meets World from 1997 to 2000 and 40 episodes of the family-focused comedy Brotherly Love alongside his two brothers from 1995 to 1997.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.