Chicago Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Barron Trump, 17, Accused of Stalking First Son at West Palm Beach School
Tracy Fiorenza, the Chicago woman arrested by the Secret Service after she allegedly threatened the lives of Donald Trump and his teenage son, Barron, was accused of stalking the high schooler months before she was taken into custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It has emerged that a security guard at The Oxbridge Academy made a 911 call months ago on March 7 to report a woman named "Tracy" who was a "known stalker of a high-profile student" claimed to be the former president's youngest son.
Fiorenza had traveled to West Palm Beach and told a deputy she just wanted to speak to the school's headmaster because she had "conducted her own investigation" into whether Barron was a student there, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The teacher was issued a stern warning for trespassing and left the school premises hours before Secret Service agents discovered her at a nearby gas station and dropped her off at her hotel.
Police records showed she had previously made a string of calls in October claiming that officials "were not following protocol" at Barron's school.
RadarOnline.com reported on how Fiorenza allegedly threatened to "shoot" the 2024 GOP frontrunner and his teenage son point-blank in an email dated May 21, 2023.
"I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get," one chilling message read, per a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Florida.
"I am going to slam a bullet in Barron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!" she declared in another email sent on June 5.
Fiorenza was arrested on Monday, after Secret Service agents in Chicago interviewed her on June 14, at which point the woman reportedly admitted she sent the messages from her Illinois home.
The 41-year-old has been "on the U.S. Secret Service's radar for several years," a senior law enforcement official said, CBS News reported, claiming the "nature of her threats escalated to become more specific" over time.
"Her family has expressed concern to law enforcement about her potential for violence," the official stated. "She has struggled chronically with her mental health and recently reported stopping taking her prescribed medication."
Florida prosecutors asked that Fiorenzia be held without bond on Wednesday, claiming she had displayed behavior to a sheriff that indicated "these are not idle threats from behind a keyboard."
Her court-appointed lawyer Daniel Hesler argued, "There is nothing suggesting she is actually an aggressive person."
After her appearance in Chicago federal court, it is anticipated that she will likely be transferred to Florida.