Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > crime

Chicago Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Barron Trump, 17, Accused of Stalking First Son at West Palm Beach School

baron trump school stalker pp
Source: facebok; google maps; MEGA

The Chicago woman is accused of stalking Trump's teen son at his school.

By:

Aug. 25 2023, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tracy Fiorenza, the Chicago woman arrested by the Secret Service after she allegedly threatened the lives of Donald Trump and his teenage son, Barron, was accused of stalking the high schooler months before she was taken into custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It has emerged that a security guard at The Oxbridge Academy made a 911 call months ago on March 7 to report a woman named "Tracy" who was a "known stalker of a high-profile student" claimed to be the former president's youngest son.

Article continues below advertisement
baron trump pp
Source: MEGA

The accused woman is a social studies teacher.

Fiorenza had traveled to West Palm Beach and told a deputy she just wanted to speak to the school's headmaster because she had "conducted her own investigation" into whether Barron was a student there, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The teacher was issued a stern warning for trespassing and left the school premises hours before Secret Service agents discovered her at a nearby gas station and dropped her off at her hotel.

Police records showed she had previously made a string of calls in October claiming that officials "were not following protocol" at Barron's school.

Article continues below advertisement
tracey forenza facebook
Source: facebook

Fiorenza was questioned by police months before.

RadarOnline.com reported on how Fiorenza allegedly threatened to "shoot" the 2024 GOP frontrunner and his teenage son point-blank in an email dated May 21, 2023.

"I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get," one chilling message read, per a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Florida.

"I am going to slam a bullet in Barron Trump's head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!" she declared in another email sent on June 5.

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
barron trump donald trump
Source: mega

The woman has been on the Secret Service's radar for quite some time.

Fiorenza was arrested on Monday, after Secret Service agents in Chicago interviewed her on June 14, at which point the woman reportedly admitted she sent the messages from her Illinois home.

The 41-year-old has been "on the U.S. Secret Service's radar for several years," a senior law enforcement official said, CBS News reported, claiming the "nature of her threats escalated to become more specific" over time.

"Her family has expressed concern to law enforcement about her potential for violence," the official stated. "She has struggled chronically with her mental health and recently reported stopping taking her prescribed medication."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
barron donald melania trump mega
Source: MEGA

A detention hearing for Fiorenzia was held on Wednesday.

Florida prosecutors asked that Fiorenzia be held without bond on Wednesday, claiming she had displayed behavior to a sheriff that indicated "these are not idle threats from behind a keyboard."

Her court-appointed lawyer Daniel Hesler argued, "There is nothing suggesting she is actually an aggressive person."

After her appearance in Chicago federal court, it is anticipated that she will likely be transferred to Florida.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.