Chicago Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Barron Trump, 17, Accused of Stalking First Son at West Palm Beach School

Tracy Fiorenza, the Chicago woman arrested by the Secret Service after she allegedly threatened the lives of Donald Trump and his teenage son, Barron, was accused of stalking the high schooler months before she was taken into custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It has emerged that a security guard at The Oxbridge Academy made a 911 call months ago on March 7 to report a woman named "Tracy" who was a "known stalker of a high-profile student" claimed to be the former president's youngest son.