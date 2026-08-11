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EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl's 'Agony' After Liam Payne's Final Hours Revealed in Haunting New CCTV Images

Photo of Liam Payne' and Cheryl Tweedy
Source: MEGA

New CCTV images show the One Direction singer's final hours.

Aug. 10 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Liam Payne's ex, Cheryl Tweedy, is said to be in "agony" after haunting new CCTV images emerged showing the One Direction singer during the final hours before his fatal fall from a hotel balcony.

As RadarOnline.com followers know, Payne was 31 when he died after falling 46 feet from his room at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at 5:07 pm on October 16, 2024.

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Liam Payne's Final Moments Revealed

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Photo of Liam Payne' and Cheryl Tweedy
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Tweedy experienced deep pain over new hotel CCTV images, according to sources.

Newly revealed black-and-white images of his final moments are among about 3,000 case files from the investigation into his death and show the singer at different points during his final day.

A source claimed the revelations have been deeply painful for Tweedy, who had son Bear with Payne.

The source claimed to Radar: "For Cheryl, having new details and images from Liam's final hours emerging is absolute agony. Whatever happened between them as a couple, Liam was Bear's father – having those last moments picked apart in public is incredibly painful."

One image reportedly shows Payne swinging from a pole outside the hotel at 3:21 am, with his body almost horizontal to the ground. He was allegedly waiting for hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra to bring him drugs.

Other CCTV images reportedly show Payne speaking with two s-x workers at the hotel after he allegedly had called one of them and asked her to bring cocaine.

Payne had consumed drugs and alcohol before his death, according to the supplied case details.

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CCTV Raises New Questions

Photo of Liam Payne

Newly released CCTV images showed the singer during his final day.

A source close to the investigation described the image of Payne on the pole as "significant" because it appeared to demonstrate his upper-body strength. It has contributed to a theory that he may have been attempting to climb down from his hotel room before falling.

Another insider said: "The images are being examined because they potentially offer more context about what Liam was physically capable of doing that day. They don't prove exactly what happened on the balcony, but investigators have been looking at whether he could have been trying to get down."

Other photographs from the case reportedly show palm prints on the glass of Payne's balcony, with marks that appear to indicate his fingers slid across the surface.

Payne had also thrown a duffel bag over the balcony before reportedly attempting to climb down.

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Police Theory Faces Pushback

Photo of Geoff Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne, rejected police suggestions regarding a possible suicide.

A source said: "The theory being examined is whether Liam climbed across the railing and believed he could lower himself toward the balcony beneath his room. The pole footage has attracted attention because it shows the strength he had demonstrated earlier that day."

Payne's father, Geoff Payne, has rejected police suggestions that his son's death could have been a "possible suicide."

The singer rose to global fame as a member of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, 32, Niall Horan, 32, Louis Tomlinson, 34, and Zayn Malik, 33.

The group became one of the world's biggest pop acts after forming on The X Factor in 2010.

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Cheryl Tweedy And Liam' Payne's Family Legacy

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Photo of Liam Payne and son Bear
Source: @cherylofficial/Instagram

Tweedy welcomed son Bear during her relationship with Payne.

Tweedy, who also found fame through The X Factor as a judge and as a member of Girls Aloud after appearing on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, was in a relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018.

Their son Bear was born during their relationship.

Pereyra and a local waiter are due to face trial over allegations concerning the supply of drugs to Payne.

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