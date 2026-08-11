EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl's 'Agony' After Liam Payne's Final Hours Revealed in Haunting New CCTV Images

Newly revealed black-and-white images of his final moments are among about 3,000 case files from the investigation into his death and show the singer at different points during his final day.

A source claimed the revelations have been deeply painful for Tweedy, who had son Bear with Payne.

The source claimed to Radar: "For Cheryl, having new details and images from Liam's final hours emerging is absolute agony. Whatever happened between them as a couple, Liam was Bear's father – having those last moments picked apart in public is incredibly painful."

One image reportedly shows Payne swinging from a pole outside the hotel at 3:21 am, with his body almost horizontal to the ground. He was allegedly waiting for hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra to bring him drugs.

Other CCTV images reportedly show Payne speaking with two s-x workers at the hotel after he allegedly had called one of them and asked her to bring cocaine.

Payne had consumed drugs and alcohol before his death, according to the supplied case details.