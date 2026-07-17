EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Reason Singer Cheryl is Shielding Son Bear From $28Million Liam Payne Trust Fund 'Curse'
July 17 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Cheryl is determined to protect her son Bear from what she sees as the dangers of inheriting Liam Payne's estimated $28million fortune too young, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the singer fears instant wealth could become more of a "curse" than a blessing unless he first builds a life and career of his own.
The 42-year-old former Girls Aloud star has made safeguarding nine-year-old Bear her overriding priority since Payne died at 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Cheryl Fears Fortune Will Curse Her Son
Probate documents released by the High Court confirm the former One Direction singer died without leaving a will, making Bear the sole beneficiary of his estate, which includes the five-bedroom home Payne bought in 2021 to be closer to his young son after separating from Cheryl.
While parts of the estate can be used to support Bear during childhood, those close to Cheryl say she hopes to delay his access to the bulk of the inheritance until he is at least 25.
A source claimed: "Cheryl has always believed that sudden wealth at a young age can do more harm than good, no matter how well-intentioned it is. She has seen firsthand how money and fame can distort people's priorities, especially when they arrive before someone has had the chance to discover who they really are.
"She wants Bear to experience real life first, to work hard, make mistakes, develop ambition, and understand responsibility before he ever has access to that kind of money."
Liam Payne After Split: 'Bear Is Our World'
The insider added: "She sees the inheritance as Liam's final gift to their son, but only if it's handled properly. Cheryl believes handing over millions to someone in their late teens or early twenties can become a burden instead of an opportunity. She wants Bear to avoid the pitfalls that can come with instant wealth and hopes he'll grow into a grounded, independent man who values what he's earned rather than what he's inherited."
Cheryl and Payne first met in 2008 when he auditioned for The X Factor while she was a judge on the show.
They began a relationship in 2016 and welcomed Bear the following year before separating in 2018, remaining committed co-parents throughout.
Following their split, Payne said: "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world, and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."
Liam Payne's Heartbreaking Tribute To His Ex
He also paid tribute to Cheryl's dedication as a mother.
Payne said: "What I've learnt about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum and she hasn't had any help from anybody, and she's done it all herself. She supported me going off and doing my career and stuff. She is amazing."
Cheryl has previously spoken about how becoming a parent transformed her outlook.
She said: "Everything changed for me from the moment Bear was born."
The singer added: "Money, fame, success should have made me feel that, but they never did."
Friends say those beliefs continue to influence every decision Cheryl makes about Bear's upbringing, with the performer carefully protecting his privacy and avoiding exposing him to public attention despite his father's global fame.
Following Payne's death, Cheryl appealed for compassion from the public.
She said: "Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.
"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."
She added: "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."