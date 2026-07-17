EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Reason Singer Cheryl is Shielding Son Bear From $28Million Liam Payne Trust Fund 'Curse'

Probate documents released by the High Court confirm the former One Direction singer died without leaving a will, making Bear the sole beneficiary of his estate, which includes the five-bedroom home Payne bought in 2021 to be closer to his young son after separating from Cheryl.

While parts of the estate can be used to support Bear during childhood, those close to Cheryl say she hopes to delay his access to the bulk of the inheritance until he is at least 25.

A source claimed: "Cheryl has always believed that sudden wealth at a young age can do more harm than good, no matter how well-intentioned it is. She has seen firsthand how money and fame can distort people's priorities, especially when they arrive before someone has had the chance to discover who they really are.

"She wants Bear to experience real life first, to work hard, make mistakes, develop ambition, and understand responsibility before he ever has access to that kind of money."