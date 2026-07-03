EXCLUSIVE: Singer Cheryl 'On a Mission' to Protect Son Bear From Perils of Inheriting $28Million Trust Fund From Tragic Dad Liam Payne
July 3 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Cheryl is determined to shield her nine-year-old son Bear from the pressures of inheriting the estimated $28million estate left by his late father, Liam Payne, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the singer wants him to wait until he's well into adulthood before gaining control of the fortune.
The former Girls Aloud star, 42, is said to have made protecting Bear her foremost priority since Payne died aged 31 in October 2024 in a drug-fueled hotel balcony fall without leaving a will.
Cheryl's Mission for Bear
But probate documents recently released by Britain's High Court confirmed the late One Direction singer's only child is the sole beneficiary of his estate, which includes a five-bedroom home Payne bought for about $4.3million in 2021 to live closer to his son following his separation from Cheryl.
While parts of the estate can be used for Bear's upbringing, those close to Cheryl said she hopes to delay his access to the inheritance until he is at least 25.
One family friend told us: "From the day Bear was born, Cheryl has made it her life's priority to give him the most grounded and stable upbringing she possibly can. She has always wanted him to experience childhood away from the spotlight and to grow up valuing hard work, kindness and independence rather than fame or money. That's something she and Liam both believed in.
"She knows an inheritance of this size has the potential to completely change a young person's outlook on life if it comes too early. Cheryl doesn't want Bear growing up thinking he has unlimited wealth waiting for him or feeling that he never has to build a life for himself.
"Her hope is that he'll establish his own career, make his own mistakes, learn the value of money and become a confident, responsible adult before he's ever given full control of the estate, and this is now a major mission in her life.
"She believes Bear will be in a far stronger position to make sensible, informed financial decisions in his mid-twenties or even later than he would as a teenager or young adult about this amount of money. This isn't about denying Bear what's rightfully his – it's about making sure his father's legacy protects him rather than becoming a burden.
"Cheryl wants him to be known for the man he becomes, not simply for the fortune he's inherited."
Built on Co-Parenting
Cheryl and Payne first met in 2008 when he auditioned for The X Factor while she was a judge on the program.
They began a relationship in 2016 and welcomed Bear the following year before separating in 2018, remaining committed co-parents.
Following their split, Payne said: "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."
The singer repeatedly praised Cheryl's parenting while pursuing his solo career.
He added: "What I've learnt about being a dad is how hard it is to be a mum and she hasn't had any help from anybody and she's done it all herself. She supported me going off and doing my career and stuff. She is amazing."
Motherhood Changed Cheryl
Cheryl has also spoken about how motherhood transformed her outlook on life.
She said in 2019: "Everything changed for me from the moment Bear was born."
Cheryl added: "Money, fame, success should have made me feel that, but they never did."
Friends say those beliefs continue to shape the way Cheryl raises her son, who has rarely been photographed publicly.
Even after taking Bear on a recent vacation to Orlando, Florida, she chose not to share updates in real time and continued to avoid showing his face on social media.
Liam's Lasting Legacy
Payne died after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
An autopsy found he died from multiple traumatic injuries and internal and external bleeding. His funeral in Buckinghamshire was attended by family, friends and former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.
Days before the funeral, Cheryl appealed for compassion.
She said: "Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.
"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."
She added: "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."