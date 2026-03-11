EXCLUSIVE: Struggling Cher Can't Turn Back Time — Shocking Grammy Gaffes Leave Pals Begging Diva, 79, to Finally Act Her Age

"Ever since Alex came onto the scene, Cher's felt compelled to push herself into this fast-paced, jet-setting party scene, but it's asking way too much of her to keep up with him and other kids who are well over half her age.

"She's getting by on fumes and it shows, not just with her garbled sentences and slurred speech but also the fact she's out of breath and often complaining about dizziness and exhaustion. Don't forget she's had major health issues in years gone by. That fragility is something still there and she's only compounding her troubles by stretching herself way too thin."

At the Feb. 1 Grammy Awards, Cher came onstage to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award and walked off, forgetting she was supposed to present Record of the Year – and had to be called back by host Trevor Noah.

She then announced the late Luther Vandross as the winner instead of Kendrick Lamar and SZA, who won for their song Luther.

Cher dismissed the flub as a teleprompter mix-up.