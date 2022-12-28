'There Has To Be Some Accountability': Chelsea Handler Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Ex-Boyfriend Jo Koy Since Split
Chelsea Handler opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend Jo Koy over the summer and revealed the pair haven’t spoken in “awhile,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 47-year-old comedian’s remarks came on Tuesday, just more than five months since she and Koy, 51, split up on July 18.
But according to Handler, she has no plans to reach out to her comedian ex-boyfriend until Koy takes “some accountability” for his alleged actions and behaviors that resulted in the pair’s summer split.
“I mean, there has to be some accountability, you know what I mean?” Handler told Brooke Shields during the Tuesday episode of Shields’ podcast, Now What? “Like, from him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous.”
She added, “I don’t think we can have a friendship until there’s some accountability and some responsibility taken.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Handler and Koy were first linked together romantically in September 2021 after being close friends for years before.
The comedian couple suddenly split 11 months after announcing their relationship, and seemingly haven’t spoken since.
“There [were] just some behaviors that we couldn’t agree on,” Handler spilled to Shields earlier this week. “And it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been okay to do if I were 20 or 25. But I wasn’t willing to do that.”
“I was like: ‘I'm not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I’m not doing that,’” she explained further.
Although Handler did not specify what exact “behaviors” she and her ex “couldn’t agree on,” she did reveal they unsuccessfully tried to solve their relationship problems with couple therapy.
“Walking away from him was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do,” she admitted to Shields. “I got a taste of what that togetherness feels like, and I want it again.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Handler and Koy’s split came as a surprise particularly because the pair were caught constantly packing on PDAs and dropping the L-bomb towards each other for months prior to the breakup.