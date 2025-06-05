'Cheers' Star George Wendt's Cause of Death Revealed After Beloved Actor's Shock Passing Aged 76

Following his death, Wendt's family said in a statement: "George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.

"He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

In a separate statement, his Cheers co-star Ted Danson, 77, who played bartender Sam Malone, paid tribute to his "Georgie."

In a statement to People, he said: "I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Another co-star, Rhea Perlman, called Wendt the "sweetest" and "kindest" man before adding: "It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week.

"I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say."