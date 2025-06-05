Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity Death

'Cheers' Star George Wendt's Cause of Death Revealed After Beloved Actor's Shock Passing Aged 76

Photo of George Wendt
Source: Paramount Plus/YouTube

George Wendt's death left fans of the hit show 'Cheers' heartbroken.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 5 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cheers star George Wendt's cause of death has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved television star died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles on May 20, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Cause Of Death Revealed

george wendt family everything to know
Source: MEGA

The television star died from cardiac arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health death certificate, the television star died from cardiac arrest.

Per the certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease and hypertension were also listed as underlying reasons.

Other contributing causes noted on the certificate were end-stage renal disease, kidney failure and hyperlipidemia.

The Cheers star was pronounced dead at 10 in the morning on May 20 and cremated just days later on May 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Emotional Statements For George

george wendt family everything to know
Source: MEGA

Wendt died at the age of 76.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his death, Wendt's family said in a statement: "George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.

"He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time."

In a separate statement, his Cheers co-star Ted Danson, 77, who played bartender Sam Malone, paid tribute to his "Georgie."

In a statement to People, he said: "I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Another co-star, Rhea Perlman, called Wendt the "sweetest" and "kindest" man before adding: "It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week.

"I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say."

Article continues below advertisement

Wendt was a fan favorite on the hit series and played Norm Peterson in all 275 episodes of the show, which aired from 1982 to 1993 on NBC.

His iconic role earned him six consecutive Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

After Cheers came to an end, NBC considered creating a spinoff show featuring Wendt and co-star John Ratzenberger, who played mailman Cliff Clavin, as bar buddies, but it never advanced.

In 1995, Wendt landed his own series on CBS, The George Wendt Show, where he played a Wisconsin garage owner and co-host of a call-in radio show about car repair.

The comedy wasn't a huge success and only lasted six episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

George's Iconic Career

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of sean combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial Takes Wild Turn as Judge Threatens To BOOT Disgraced Rapper From Court After 'Influencing' Jury

Split photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Musk Goes Off!: Elon Claims Trump Was 'Replaced By Body Double' and Bashes 'Lying' President As Bromance Falls Apart Amid Spending Bill Chaos

george wendt loved being seen fans stocking up beer stashes ate himself to death
Source: MEGA

Wendt's tragic death brought all eyes back on the popular show.

Many years after he parted ways with his beloved Cheers character, Norm, he co-wrote the book Drinking With George: A Barstool Professional’s Guide to Beer.

In the 2009 book, he wrote: "I'm a simple man, I don’t ask for much. Give me a nice comfortable chair, a cool breeze, a ballgame on the radio and an ice-cold beer, and I couldn’t be happier.

"Truth be told, if it came down to it, I could live without the chair. A cool breeze is nice, but it isn’t exactly mandatory for a good time. And there are plenty of times when I don’t have access to a ballgame.

"But a world without beer? I don’t know if that’s the kind of world I want to live in."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.